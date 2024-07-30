What happened in Misano

Last Saturday the Race of Champions was held in Misano as part of the World Ducati Week 2024 event. On the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli, Francesco Bagnaia won the ‘single-brand’ race on the 2025 Panigale V4 ahead of Andrea Iannone, Marc Marquez finished in third place, a position occupied by Nicholas Bulega until the last corner when the reigning Supersport champion fell and then threw up his arms after Marquez’s maneuver which evidently surprised him, throwing him off balance and causing him to lose control of his bike (it is not clear from the images whether there was actual contact between the two).

On Instagram Nicolò Bulega wanted to put an end to the controversy sparked by this episode: “Hello everyone, given the many messages you have sent me, I am pleased to inform you that after various checks I have not found any serious damage to my shoulder, only a contusion to the acromioclavicular joint, for which I will have to undergo therapy and rehabilitation. However, I would like to clarify that I I have not made any statement about the incident so what you read online cannot be traced back to me. Thanks for the affection, now let’s focus on Portimao and go Ducati”.

Between comments on Bulega’s post there is also that of Mark Melandri that recites “You were right on my trail” accompanied by three emojis laughing out loud, a comment that also received a response from the official Ducati Superbike Aruba team that now fields Bulega and has had Melandri among its ranks in the past. The response is simply another emoji of laughter to Melandri’s comment.