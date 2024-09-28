Razgatlioglu is back at +33

From the possibility of nibbling away more points starting from pole position to collecting a partial of 20 to 0 which brings Toprak Razgatlioglu back to +33 in the standings. All without having any responsibility. Saturday in Aragon started very well for Nicolò Bulega, author of the pole position, but in Race-1 on the second formation lap after the red flag previously displayed due to the technical problem with Sam Lowes’s Ducati Bulega was forced to stop for anomalous behavior of his Panigale V4R. A zero that was really not needed for the debutant. Alvaro Bautista finished at the foot of the podium at the end of a no-holds-barred battle that involved many riders. Bautista was unable to get the better of a very inspired Gerloff.

Alvaro Bautista: “Unfortunately the second start wasn’t the best and made me immediately lose ground compared to the leading group. I tried to fight even though the feeling with the front was no longer the same. However, it was a hard-fought race. I’m confident I can do better tomorrow“.

Nicolò Bulega: “There’s little to say. The sensations were very good and I was convinced I could have a great race. However, we lost a lot of points. Tomorrow we will try to recover“.