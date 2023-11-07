On Sunday, just days after withdrawing his signature from the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), Russia successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. He did it from a fourth-generation nuclear submarine, the Emperor Alexander III.

“The new nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Emperor Alexander III successfully fired the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the White Sea to the Kura combat range on the Kamchatka Peninsula“, reported the Russian Ministry of Defense in a statement that was released by the TASS news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

On Thursday of last week, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin signed the law that revokes the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

This law was approved by the Russian Senate on October 25, after receiving approval from the State Duma a week earlier.

At the beginning of October, Putin himself had said that Russia will revoke the ratification of the treaty because the United States never ratified it.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was approved by the United Nations General Assembly on September 10, 1996. The UN considers it to be the main mechanism for the eradication of nuclear weapons testing.

Before Russia’s decision, 185 States had signed it and 178 ratified it.

But the treaty never came into force, because for that to happen it must first be ratified by all states that possess nuclear weapons.

Which nuclear powers have not ratified the treaty? United States, China and Israel. All three have nuclear weapons.

Iran, which aspires to have nuclear weapons, has also not ratified the treaty.

While countries with nuclear arsenals such as India, Pakistan and North Korea never signed it.

What is the Bulava intercontinental missile like?

According to an explanation by the AFP agency, the intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava has a length of 12 meters and a range of 8,000 kilometers, making it capable of reaching distant targets such as the United States.

Additionally, this missile can be equipped with ten nuclear warheads. It entered service on January 10, 2013.

The Bulava is based on the design of the longer-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Topol-M (SS-27), but is lighter and more sophisticated.

Vladimir Putin said in 2008, when it was in the testing phase, that this missile was capable of penetrating any anti-missile system existing at that time and in the future.

The submarine from which it was launched on Sunday, Emperor Alexander III, is of the Borei class, the fourth of the modernized Borei-A variant, and is equipped with 16 Bulava missiles, according to the Russian military.

The Military Zone portal reported that the Borei and Borei-A (called Project 955 and 955A) are nuclear-powered ballistic submarines conceived and built to integrate the deterrent force of the Russian Federation. They displace about 14,720 tons on the surface and are called to replace the old Delta III, IV and Typhoon submarines built in the Soviet era.

According to Sputnik News, The Bulava missile uses solid fuel, allowing it to reach a ballistic trajectory much more quickly than its predecessors. This also prevents it from being shot down in the initial phase of the flight.

Russia

In 2021, Rear Admiral Arkady Navarsky, then chief of the General Staff of the Submarine Forces Command of the Russian Pacific Fleet, explained to Sputnik News why he considers the Bulava ballistic missiles practically invincible.

According to the military man, this is because They are easy to maintain and are capable of maneuvering in the impulse phase, which makes them “invulnerable to any anti-missile defense system.”

Russia’s hypersonic missiles and other advanced weapons



Avangard

​

The Avangard are hypersonic missiles capable of changing course and altitude at very high speeds, making them “practically invincible.”

They were successfully tested in December 2018. Their speed reached Mach 27, or 27 times the speed of sound, and hit a target located about 6,000 km away, according to the Russian Defense Ministry cited by the AFP agency. A year later they were put into service.

Kinzhal

Kinzhal sonic missiles were first used in March 2022, at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Kinzhal (“dagger” in Russian) then destroyed an underground weapons warehouse in western Ukraine.

This weapon can bypass air defense systems, according to Moscow. During the tests, they hit all their targets at a distance of between 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers. They have been placed on MiG-31 warplanes.

🇷🇺

Sarmat

​

The Sarmat is the fifth generation heavy intercontinental ballistic missile and is capable of evading anti-missile defenses.

With a range of more than 18,000 kilometers, the missile weighs more than 200 tons and “practically has no limits in terms of range,” according to Russia.

The Sarmat, according to the Russian president, is capable of “defeating all anti-aircraft systems” and “will make those who try to threaten” Russia think twice.

Putin said it even serves to “target targets passing through both the North Pole and the South Pole.”

Peresvet

​

The technical characteristics of the Peresvet (“very clear” in Russian) combat laser systems are classified as secret, according to AFP. They have been combat ready since December 2019, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Poseidon

​

The Poseidon is a nuclear-powered underwater drone that is capable of traveling more than a kilometer deep, at a speed of 60 to 70 knots, being invisible to detection systems, according to a source from the Russian military-industrial complex, cited by the official TASS agency.

Its first tests were carried out in the spring of 2020 from the Belgorod submarine, AFP indicated. Putin maintains that his “unlimited reach.”

Burevestnik

​

Also of “unlimited range,” according to Russia, the Burevestnik is capable of overcoming almost all interception systems.

The technical characteristics of the nuclear-powered Burevestnik (“stormbird” in Russian) cruise missiles are classified as secret.

zircon

​

The first official launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile dates back to October 2020. It flies at Mach 9 to hit maritime and land targets, AFP maintains.

In late December 2021, Putin announced a first successful test firing of a Zircon salvo. Other tests have been carried out in the Russian Arctic, notably from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a submarine.

Roger Zuzunaga Ruiz

THE PERU COMMERCE)

