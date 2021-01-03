The suicide case of women sub inspector Arju Panwar posted in Bulandshahr, UP has not been solved yet. The postmortem report is yet to come, as well as the lock of the sub inspector’s phone has not been opened. Arju had hanged himself in his rented house three days ago on Friday night. In the suicide note recovered from the occasion, he wrote – ‘This is the fruit of my actions.’ It is being told that Arju was in a very normal mood before the incident. She went to drink coffee with a female soldier and both of them went shopping. During this time the Sub Inspector also took headache medicine from the shop.

Krishnu Pal, father of Arju Panwar, said that she was the youngest of four siblings. He has elder sister Sonia and two brothers Sonu and Manish. Sonu is an engineer in Dubai and Manish is in the army. Arju was admitted to the police department in 2015 and was currently posted in Anupshahar Kotwali. The villagers say that Arju, who belongs to an ordinary family, was tactful, sociable and passionate about his work. At the same time, the landlord Vipin Sharma told that we had a family relationship with Arju Panwar. She used to eat that food at our house. He also tied a rakhi on Rakshabandhan.

Woman sub inspector’s wedding was to be held in April, complication of suicide

Arju was also in charge of Anto Romeo campaign

SSP Santosh Kumar said that the postmortem report has not yet come on the woman sub-inspector case posted in Anoopshahar Kotwali. The lock of his mobile phone has not been opened yet. Only then will the incident be revealed. Significantly, Arju Panwar was to be married in April. She was also in charge of the anti Romeo campaign. She came to Anoopshahr just a few days ago after cutting her leave. According to his father, there was no problem in the house.