The suicide case of women sub inspector Arju Panwar posted in Bulandshahr, UP has not been solved yet. The postmortem report is yet to come, as well as the lock of the sub inspector’s phone has not been opened. Arju had hanged himself in his rented house three days ago on Friday night. In the suicide note recovered from the occasion, he wrote – ‘This is the fruit of my actions.’ It is being told that Arju was in a very normal mood before the incident. She went to drink coffee with a female soldier and both of them went shopping. During this time the Sub Inspector also took headache medicine from the shop.
Woman sub inspector’s wedding was to be held in April, complication of suicide
Arju was also in charge of Anto Romeo campaign
SSP Santosh Kumar said that the postmortem report has not yet come on the woman sub-inspector case posted in Anoopshahar Kotwali. The lock of his mobile phone has not been opened yet. Only then will the incident be revealed. Significantly, Arju Panwar was to be married in April. She was also in charge of the anti Romeo campaign. She came to Anoopshahr just a few days ago after cutting her leave. According to his father, there was no problem in the house.
Sub Inspector Arju Panwar
.
Leave a Reply