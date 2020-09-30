Highlights: Questions are being raised by the increasing rape incidents in UP

Now a 13-year-old minor raped in Bulandshahr

She was sleeping in the courtyard, charged with raping her from her home

Police arrested accused Rizwan from near the village

Bulandshahr

The fire of Hathras was not even cold yet that the incident of rape in Bulandshahr in UP has come to light. After kidnapping with the teenager, the victim carried out the rape incident. Not only this, even before the police reached the spot, the accused’s family members absconded. The police later arrested the accused.

Rizwan, an accused in the incident of rape from a minor in Kakod police station area of ​​Bulandshahar, has been arrested by the police from near his village. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that a rape case was reported in Kakod police station area, in which a case was registered on the basis of the victim’s tahrir. In this case the victim was sent for medical. Late night the Kakod police nabbed the accused Rizwan close to his village.

The victim says that she was sleeping in the courtyard of the house with her family members on Wednesday night. Just then, Rizwan alias Pakodi came into the house after breaking the wall of the house. He picked up the teenager from the house by sniffing a handkerchief over his mouth. The accused carried out the rape incident near a truck some distance away. The girl did not make noise, so the pauper put a cloth in her mouth.

As soon as the information about the disappearance of the girl from the house, the villagers, who were aware of the family, started searching. The family claims that the victim was lying near the truck and the accused was raping her. The family apprehended the accused and informed them on dial 112. But before the police arrived, the accused’s family members rescued and drove him away.

The victim alleges that the victim also threatened to burn her face with acid. The SSP says that after the incident, the police officer went to the spot and also investigated. An FIR has been registered on the victim’s complaint.