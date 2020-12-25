Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took first place in ice dancing at the Russian Figure Skating Championship in Chelyabinsk, reports TASS.

For free dance, the couple received 132.88 points, the total amount was 220.16 points. The second place was taken by Tiffany Zagorski and Jonathan Gureiro, the third – Anastasia Skoptsova and Kirill Aleshin.

Stepanova and Bukin are silver medalists of the 2019 European Championship, and they also have three bronze medals at the continental championships (2015, 2018, 2020).

Recall that the Russian figure skating championship is held from 23 to 27 December. It involves 17 figure skaters in men’s and women’s singles, 11 pairs and 14 dance duets.

However, some eminent athletes will miss the competition due to illness. Among them, for example, Alena Kostornaya, Dmitry Aliev, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.