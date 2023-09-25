Emirati journalist and entrepreneur, Anas Bukhash, advised young people to start their projects without hesitation or fear of any obstacles they may face.

During an “inspirational media session”, as part of the activities of the Youth Media Forum, yesterday, he reviewed his beginnings in the world of social media, and the successes he achieved during the past years, in addition to the most important challenges he faced, and arriving at a set of advice that he addressed to young people aspiring to start their journey. A busy and successful professional, taking advantage of the rapid technical development that characterizes social media platforms.

Bukhash said that his first steps into entering the world of social media were through the “Flickr” platform, for exchanging photos and video clips, through which he documented some of the events of his daily life, explaining that joining “Instagram” was, in his opinion, the real beginning for him. He was able to express himself and his ideas clearly, which over time began to mature in form and substance, and he was trying hard for his content to be completely consistent with the nature of his personality and daily life, without affectation or artificiality so that it would easily reach the hearts and minds of his followers.

He added that the most difficult interview interviews he conducted while presenting and preparing the ABtalks program on YouTube were the ones during which he hosted his mother, considering that it was a difficult interview, because he wanted to provide new content and information to the followers, through which he would provide a new dimension in the mother’s relationship with her son.

He advised young people, especially at the beginning of their professional future, in the world of social media, to immediately begin their steps and projects without hesitation or fear of any obstacles they may face, and to have a strong determination to start something they love and prefer, so that they can continue it successfully, away from imitating others or famous people in the world. Any field.

Anas Bukhash said that he follows a strategy in his work, which depends on listening to others carefully, to discover new aspects of their personalities, and then produce appropriate and good conversational content befitting the guests and followers, in addition to the importance of reducing judgment on others before any dialogue, especially since this matter contributes a lot. At the comfort of the guests, and thus obtaining new and important information that benefits the recipient, indicating that his program added a lot to his personality, and foremost among that is the importance of listening well to others, and becoming humble in our relationships with our societal surroundings.