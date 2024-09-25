His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during his visit to America, met with his children there who are receiving treatment at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington. Politics touched the human spirit of the leader of the nation, and feelings of love flared up as they stared into the eyes of the nation’s children. The smile melted as it touched the sparkle of joy on cheeks like roses, and the conditions of illness vanished in the moment, in the sorrows of great love. Whoever reads the scene sees that leadership is the sovereignty of love for His Highness, and that leadership is the foundation of delicate feelings as he surrounds candles that are more delicate than light, softer than the sparkle of stars, and greater than the majesty of lightning in the depths of the sky.

These are the feelings of the leader, as he surrounds bodies like a candle in the darkness of the world, like a seed in the fields of looking forward to a bright tomorrow with hopes and bright dreams.

A scene that overflows with emotions whose waves roll from the years of time, old and new, and history continues to draw its pens to write about a unique Emirati phenomenon that is not repeated in the world, and has no equal except in the hands of men who have pledged to God to be a legend in time, and an icon in geography, and on the banks of truth, the delicate smile appears as a butterfly that satisfies its passion with wings of friendship, and in time, the language of its uniqueness in its value, and the alphabet of its beauty in its stature, and an epic poem that no poem has written or will write can rival; because when a person becomes a rhyme in life’s poem, life becomes a historical epic that is not repeated except in the image of its owner. This is how we saw, this is how we read, this is how we contemplated, this is how we imagined, and this is how we photographed the scene as we imagined it. Because what is happening in the Emirates is not a scene, but rather a phenomenon in contemporary history, a history in which everything related to human feelings is rare, and what is happening in the Emirates only happens in the Emirates, only because it is the Emirates and only because it is the plant of Zayed the Good, and in his absence the sun did not set, but rather it rises every morning between the hands of his honorable sons who carried the banner, with competence and worthiness, and the character of the loyal.

This is Abu Khaled standing today at the top of the stars, riding the horse of the beautiful dream, and in his heart the flowers of great love grow, the love of man for man wherever he may be.

This is the Emirates, the goal, the purpose, the means and the path. The steps follow one another at a brilliant dawn, and the fields move on, blooming with the flowers of joy, surrounded by love and the eyelashes of conviction that with love we build a homeland that, in its customs and traditions, does not live isolated from the world, but is in the heart of the world, developing its roots, telling the story of its success, and writing on the blackboard of history that we are strengthened by love, and by the care of the human being our civilization soars, and by caring for childhood it always appears in the best of health and excellence. Since the dawn of its founding, the Emirates has been watering the roots of love, and since the glorious founding day, the Emirates has taken upon itself the responsibility of caring for childhood, as the child is the future, the hope, the whole in some, the tongue of light that shines in our eyes, the final word in our relationship with existence, and the dream that slides under our eyelids, heralding a more joyful day to come. It is the day of the Emirates in its time and its vast, generous courtyard, and its imagination that always celebrates the luxury of the given, the richness of the achievement, and the richness of the acquired.

