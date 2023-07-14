The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has already found a landing strip in Colombia for his most controversial government policy: mega-prisons to combat crime. The architects of this track are Diego Molano and Jaime Arizabaleta, pre-candidates of the Democratic Center for the mayors of Bogotá and Cali, respectively. Like Bukele, both are defenders of authority and a strong hand as a solution not only to crime, but in this case also to corruption. Inspired by him, they have proposed building mega-prisons if they win the regional elections on October 29.

The first to announce the idea was Arizabaleta, who from his Twitter account announced the joint proposal on Wednesday night: “There will be two Bukele-style mega-prisons in Colombia, one in Bogotá and another in Cali that I will build for criminals and corrupt people.” Molano, former Defense Minister during the Government of Iván Duque, developed the idea on Blu Radio on Thursday: “We need a prison in Bogotá, a mega-prison to take at least 3,000 of the criminals who are captured.”

Neither Arizabaleta nor Molano have referred to the costs of the mega-prisons that they propose, nor to the time that their construction would last. However, it is a first tangible element of the admiration that a broad sector of the right in Colombia has declared for the Salvadoran president. Bukele’s last name is being heard more and more on the streets, in the mouths of people who believe that a vertical crusade like the one he undertook should be replicated in Colombia. But it has also crept into polls like the one last May, carried out by Datexco, in which 55% of the people surveyed who were asked if the country needs a president like the Salvadoran answered yes.

Fernando Tamayo, director of the Prisons Group at the Universidad de los Andes, explains that the biggest problem with these types of prisons has to do with how difficult it is to manage them: facilitating visits with all the controls that are involved, guaranteeing security among the inmates, knowing what they do, etc. For all this, guards are needed. And in Colombian prisons, he points out, there are not enough. “What the only Latin American experience of mega-prisons, which is El Salvador, has shown us is that the rights of the population deprived of liberty do not directly matter,” he said in a phone call.

The idea of ​​bringing Bukele’s model is also an evident symptom of the absence of a clear leadership in the Colombian right: since there is no visible head within the country, the inspiration for solving problems comes from outside. Not even who could be considered the most conspicuous conservative leader in the country, María Fernanda Cabal, has contributed any novel ideas: she has also resorted to the figure of Bukele, with whom she has spared no laudatory adjectives.

Diego Molano in congress, in May 2021. Leonardo Vargas / HANDOUT (EFE)

The proposal has an impact largely due to the insecurity situation in various parts of the country. In Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca), which was named by the government of President Gustavo Petro as a “laboratory” for total urban peace and where there were agreements with the gangs that commit crimes there, terror has returned in recent weeks. In addition, skepticism towards negotiations with armed groups such as the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) and the Estado Mayor Central ―a FARC dissidence―, fueled by actions such as the murder of four indigenous minors in May, favors the idea of ​​the heavy hand.

However, the authority’s recipe has a huge stain on the history of Colombia: extrajudicial executions, also known as false positives, during the administration of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). In them, the military, encouraged to show casualties in combat, murdered civilians to pass them off as guerrillas. But it is not necessary to go that far back in time: in 2021, Diego Molano himself, in his capacity as Minister of Defense of the Uribe government of Iván Duque, was subjected to a motion of censure in Congress, accused by the opposition of giving a “war treatment” to the repression of citizen demonstrations against the Executive.

In El Salvador the seams have also been exposed. During the emergency regime declared more than a year ago by President Bukele, the authorities have captured more than 60,000 gang members, in a country besieged for decades by the delinquency of criminal gangs. However, a Human Rights Watch report last January revealed that “abuses on a massive scale” have been committed, including violations of due process, mass arrests, deaths in custody, and overcrowding.

Jaime Arizabaleta poses with a portrait of Nayib Bukele in an image posted on his social media on May 12.

That, overcrowding, is another matter that emerges from the idea of ​​building mega-prisons. Professor Tamayo recalls that, in 1998, when a state of affairs was declared unconstitutional ―a tool that the Constitutional Court uses when certain requirements are met to deal with any serious situation― due to prison overcrowding, there were 33,009 prisoners in the country and an overcrowding. of 31%. Since then, what has been done is to create more places, but there has been no solution: today, in Colombia the figure of overcrowding in prisons is 24%, with times when it has reached 50%. “This idea of ​​giving more seats as a way to control overcrowding has proven to be a failure, because the seats are created and filled.”

On the other hand, the effectiveness of imprisonment to resocialize ―which is its objective― is not clear either, although it is difficult to conclude it, due to the lack of effective measurements. Tamayo acknowledges that it is difficult to talk about the idea of ​​Molano and Arizabaleta, since it lacks a clear structure. However, it is encouraged to give a verdict, based on the information collected by various specialized studies: “In general, the systems that bet on greater contact of persons deprived of liberty with the outside, with their families and with a greater possibility of of reintegration into society, they have a greater capacity so that people do not commit crimes.”

Tamayo explains that the penal system arouses feelings in people, derived from their fear of crime, insecurity and violence, palpable in many Latin American cities. “The big problem with this is that these projects have not shown that they are truly efficient in combating insecurity,” he says. And he adds that many of these models prove to be efficient in the short term, because very soon they report positive figures for convictions, confinements and an increase in the prison population that create a feeling of greater security. However, he concludes: “In the end, what they end up generating is more exclusion and greater social problems.”

