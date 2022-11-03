Salvadoran authorities with the support of a group of prisoners demolished tombs of gang members this Tuesday in La Libertad, west of San Salvador, in order to prevent their admirers from gathering around them. The operation is part of President Nayib Bukele’s measures against criminal groups. Dozens of tombs were destroyed after being identified by inmates as belonging to gang members, some of them displaying symbols of the Mara Salvatrucha.

After a spike in homicides in March of this year, Bukele launched an unprecedented strategy against crime, suspending constitutional guarantees for detainees. The Government is currently building a prison that will house nearly 40,000 inmates.

