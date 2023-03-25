Saturday, March 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bukele will present a bill to eliminate taxes on technology

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in World
0
Bukele will present a bill to eliminate taxes on technology


close

Nayib Bukele

The president did not provide more details about the proposal that he will present to Parliament.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Thursday night that he will send to the Legislative Assembly a bill to eliminate “all” taxes on technological innovationsincluding the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

(Also: Is Colombia interested in buying Monomers? Ambassador Benedetti responds)

“Next week, I will send a bill to Congress to eliminate all taxes (on income, property, capital gains and import duties) on technological innovations,” Bukele wrote in English in a message on Twitter. .

See also  Europe: drought is causing historic lows in water levels

(Also: Would Russia have a plan B? This is what one of the 100 most influential people thinks)

A possible elimination of taxes could encourage technology companies to invest and undertake technology projects in El Salvadorwhich could help the country’s economy.

He pointed out that some of the technological innovations will be “software programming, coding, applications and the development of AI; as well as the manufacture of computer and communications hardware.

(We recommend: Cocaine use in the United States: is there really a reduction?)

The Salvadoran president He did not provide more details about the proposal he will present before Parliament, with an official majority, nor did he specify what else is sought with it.

However, this tax elimination project appears to be part of a broader plan to position El Salvador at the forefront of technological development in the region and, together with the Bitcoin City project, make the country one of the closest to the use and adoption of cryptocurrencies in the national economy.

See also  They revived Higuita's 'scorpion' in a volleyball match

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Bukele #present #bill #eliminate #taxes #technology

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
What does investor sentiment say about the health of banks?

What does investor sentiment say about the health of banks?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result