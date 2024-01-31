Antigua, Guatemala – Avoiding the constitutional ban, Nayib Bukele is running for re-election in El Salvador this Sunday, February 4. With a diminished opposition and surfing high favorability ratings, his permanence in power for the next five years is taken for granted in the country. Focused on the achievements of its president in terms of security, the population has ignored international cries of alarm about the erosion of democracy and the limitation of rights. France 24 consulted experts on the implications of a second term for Nayib Bukele.

Nayib Bukele completes five years concentrating power, popularity, fears and paths on the edge of the rules. For this reason, not even a constitutional restriction was going to stop him from his aspiration to repeat his mandate in El Salvador. After obtaining permission from Congress to engage in the campaign, an electoral victory is expected without major challenges for the current president, on February 4.

Nayib Bukele arrived in the presidential chair in 2019 to break the mold and his mandate was marked by decisions that resonated on the continent and beyond.

Once a publicist, he came to power at just 37 years of age, becoming one of the youngest leaders in the world. With his casual clothes and his cap pushed back, Bukele stood out for his handling of the technology with which he revolutionized Salvadoran politics.

The one who called himself the “coolest dictator in the world” in his Twitter biography, keeps his communication strategy as impeccable as his beard.

The reach of his social networks put him at the service of his war against gangs. The whistle that marked the beginning of this crusade occurred on March 27, 2022, when 62 homicides were recorded in one dayattributed to these criminal organizations that make up the greatest scourge of the Central American nation.

According to the Salvadoran Government, since then homicides have been considerably reduced: from 2,390 in 2019, to 496 in 2022. These figures have not been able to be independently verified, however, for the population the change is evident.

Salvadorans have once again occupied public spaces – even at night -, bus trips have become possible again, and small businesses have reopened throughout the capital.whose owners had closed due to extortion.

In certain communities, there was a gang member on every corner. That reality changed

“When you talk to family members, old acquaintances, or people on the street, they tell you how they breathe a different air, they no longer feel threatened,” Gabriel Labrador, journalist for 'El Faro', tells France 24.

And although this change is most noticeable in the metropolitan area, the rest of the territory also benefited from Nayib Bukele's heavy-handed policies: “As journalists, we have visited stigmatized areas and we have documented the formation of a new life: it is undeniable” , adds Gabriel Labrador. “In certain communities there was a gang member on every corner. That reality changed and no replacement arrived.”

From feared territory to tourist destination

In 2015, El Salvador was considered one of the most violent countries in the world. This year, The New York Times included it in its list of 52 tourist destinations for 2024.

As another indicator of the transformation in the country, the World Tourism Organization reported that Tourist arrivals in El Salvador have grown 35% since 2019, when Nayib Bukele assumed the presidency.

The population's recognition of these achievements is reflected in a survey by the Center for Citizen Studies of the Francisco Gavidia University at the beginning of January: about 71% of Salvadorans would vote for him. The young president stood out for enjoying the highest approval rating of the population ever achieved by a president in the country.

“For many Salvadorans, the threat of gangs directly affected their lives. Of course, everything that was done to alleviate that seems perfect to them. The method is questioned very little. On the contrary, these rules that make a democracy do not matter to them, if “They are the ones that were going to keep them in anxiety. People are willing to sacrifice them for more concrete results in their daily lives,” describes the 'El Faro' journalist.

Indeed, the population – shaken by military junta, a civil war and street violence – for the most part does not question the costs that led to this semblance of peace.

Those who do react are the international observers: “What we have done is denounce the path that Bukele has followed to get here and highlight that Governing without controls exposes all Salvadorans to suffer abuses“explains Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch (HRW) in an interview with France 24.

“The safest country in Latin America”, at what cost?

Nayib Bukele's applauded hard-line policy led in March 2022 to the approval of a state of emergency, which has been constantly renewed since then. “The Government insists that there are still gang members on the loose, that the emergency regime is still needed; but at the same time it swears that we are in the safest country in Latin America,” questions the 'El Faro' journalist.

This measure limits freedom of association, rights to privacy and allows authorities to ignore the reason for detaining a person.. Freed from the obligation to explain each arrest, authorities have imprisoned more than 75,000 suspected members of criminal gangs since the start of the state of emergency. Of these mass arrests, 7,000 innocents were freed.

“We are talking about several of them spending a year in jail, without being guilty of anything,” emphasizes Gabriel Labrador. “They have suffered abuses of all kinds and now they have no channels to demand justice or reparation,” adds Juan Pappier of HRW.

According to a report by Amnesty International, since the state of emergency came into effect and until October 2023, 327 forced disappearances and more than 190 deaths have been recorded in state custody. AFP – MARVIN RECINOS

“Now we are the country with the highest density of imprisoned population in the world. There are all types of ages behind bars but the majority are between 18 and 40 years old. That is going to mark an entire generation,” warns the Salvadoran journalist.

For his part, Pappier worries about the other thousands of young people who “have been left in the care of relatives, neighbors or the State itself, since their parents have been arbitrarily detained. This can bring young people even closer to crime and violence”.

And the social problems that can lead youth to seek the path of crime do not seem to interest the Bukele Government that much: “The structural conditions that gave rise to gangs have not changed. Outward migration remains the same, hunger is palpable, poverty is increasing“, lists Labrador.

“For education there was a promise of an increase in the state budget of 6% of GDP and it was not fulfilled. On the contrary: it decreased,” laments the journalist.

“The government only focuses on communication effects: it is distributing computers to schools that do not even have Internet or water,” he adds.

El Salvador owes a historical debt to young people, especially the most humble, who have suffered first-hand from the lack of work and educational opportunities, stigmatization, and security policies that have criminalized them. These measures have brought them closer, in many cases, to being recruited by gangs to commit atrocious crimes. “This is a cycle of marginality that the emergency regime has only aggravated.” Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch

Another concern regarding a possible second term for Nayib Bukele is that his title of “coolest dictator in the world” will lose its grace over time. The leader of Nuevas Ideas has been concentrating more and more power since his arrival to the Presidency, with “multiple attacks on the institutions that acted as counterweights to his power, undermining judicial independence, weakening accountability mechanisms and attacking the independent media,” says Juan Pappier.

The prelude to an authoritarian regime?

“We are (witnessing) a great regression in time, to times where there was no place for the opposition or for Human Rights, where the Army had a lot of power,” declares Gabriel Labrador, recalling that in 2020 Bukele increased the budget for the Ministry of Defense of 50% compared to 2019.

“And if a single-party system is effectively consolidated in the Legislative Assembly, as the polls suggest, it is likely that the few spaces that exist today to denounce abuses of power will be even more closed,” says Pappier.

In other reforms that worry experts, Bukele is almost realizing his intention to reduce the number of municipalities from 262 to 50. By reducing that number, the leader of Nuevas Ideas could limit the power of municipalities where he does not have as much public approval and merge them with districts where his party has more support. The regulations will come into force on May 1, 2024, three months before the next presidential, legislative and municipal elections.

The way in which he would manage to come to power again leaves warnings about the erosion of democracy. Although the Salvadoran Constitution establishes a veto on reelection, in November Nayib Bukele obtained a license from Congress to formally leave his position in the last six months of his government and thus dedicate himself to the campaign.

The deputy director of HRW for the Americas also evokes the scenario in which Bukele, re-elected, loses popularity: “A resurgence in attacks against civil society and independent journalism is possible, which will be the last pillar denouncing what is happening in the country” .

Thus, the balance of Nayib Bukele's five years as president of El Salvador is marked by profound chiaroscuros. His skillful communication strategy has so far managed to keep him afloat, but if the population decides to re-elect him, his biggest challenge will be to demonstrate that the respite that his security policies have managed to give Salvadorans is sustainable.