The authorities of El Salvador have arrested some 110 people, mostly Colombians, accused of being part of a network that laundered money and defrauded thousands of citizens of the Central American country.

The detainees, including ex-military and ex-police officers, entered El Salvador at different times “as tourists” and offered loans, but were not registered with the Superintendence of the Financial System.

“It has established the existence of ua criminal organization made up of foreigners, mainly of Colombian nationality“, declared this Monday at a press conference the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, who pointed out that the investigation has been carried out “during the last few days.”

The detainees are 105 Colombians, an Argentine, a Guatemalan and 3 Salvadorans.

The money from the loans entered the country through “remittances or bank transactions” that were made from abroad. The structure offered loans at 20 percent interest and people who defaulted were threatened or they “usurped their identity” to manage bank accounts or debit cards through which the money was sent abroad, according to the authorities.

“When victims cannot pay, collectors resort to threats and then pretend to want to help them, telling them that their debt will be canceled if they open bank accounts and give them all the data and access to them,” according to a joint statement from the Police and Prosecutor’s Office.

From 2021 to date, According to Delgado, the structure sent Colombia “more than 20 million dollars”.

The prosecutor specified that they received some 3,000 complaints of “scams, computer scams, that have been committed by Colombians.”

The detainees would be part of the “Gota a Gota structure” that was born in the Colombian cartels in 1998 and that would have operated in different countries, said the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

In El Salvador, according to Villatoro, there are about 400 Colombians whose immigration permit “expired” and who would be part of this network. “Those more than 400 Colombians who are still here irregularly, and are carrying out activities for this money laundering structure of international drug trafficking cartels, have 72 hours to leave this country,” Villatoro said.

For his part, President Nayib Bukele assured that Colombians “will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims it.”

Colombians are our brothers, but as in any society, there is always a small percentage that wants to take advantage of others; some of them have come to commit crimes in our country. These people will have to face Salvadoran justice, whoever claims. https://t.co/RgpYGG4DNp — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 17, 2023

The president invited “good Colombians” to visit El Salvador to “vacation, invest, work or emigrate” and promised them that they would have “legal security” and other guarantees. However, he warned that “criminals, drug traffickers, fraudsters and some of the so-called ‘peace managers’ better not come to our country looking for trouble, because our prisons are waiting for them.”

The “peace managers” seems to be an allusion to the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, with whom Bukele has had some controversies.

AFP

