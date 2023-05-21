Bukele speaks after stampede in El Salvador stadium: this is what he said

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The match between Alianza and FAS was suspended due to an avalanche.
Twitter: FAS Sports Club / AFP
Fans were going to watch the Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS) match.
Last Saturday night at least 12 people died in a stampede at the Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador before a Major League soccer match began, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).
Fans stationed around the Cuscatlán stadium report that there was a lot of false ticket office in the general sun sector and that is why there was an overcrowd on stage, which could have caused the stampede.
For his part, Mauricio Arriaza, director of the PNC, He assured the local media that the preliminary result of victims is “twelve victims, nine who are here in the stadium and three more that we have been informed are in different hospital centers” in El Salvador.
More news: Tragedy due to stampede in El Salvador stadium: at least 12 dead are reported
Statements by Nayib Bukele
The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke through his social networks about this unfortunate event. The president wrote:
“The @PNCSV and the @FGR_SV will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium. Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” he said.
The @PNCSV and the @FGR_SV will carry out an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred in the Cuscatlán Stadium.
Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc.
Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 21, 2023
The Government Press Secretary Salvadoran confirmed the number of deaths.
The incidents occurred when fans tried to enter one of the popular areas of the stadium to witness a game between Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS).
