A few days before the general elections in El Salvador, the current president Nayib Bukele sees himself as the great winner of the elections. This Sunday, January 21, he asked citizens to vote for him so as not to put “at risk” the controversial policy against insecurity that he carries out in the country.

El Salvador will hold important general elections on February 4. In addition to electing its next president and vice president, the population will also be called to vote for the Congress of Deputies. Although a victory for current President Nayib Bukele is expected without major challenges and that he maintains his majority in Congress, the president continues to campaign in favor of his policy against insecurity.

This Sunday, January 21, Bukele published a video on X in which he called on the population to support his New Ideas party in the legislative elections and not allow it to lose the majority in Congress.

“This February 4 we must maintain the security achievements. At this moment Nuevas Ideas has the qualified majority, but with just one less representative we would lose that majority and put the war against the gangs at risk,” said Bukele.

According to the president, by losing this majority, his government would not be assured of being able to continue approving the emergency regime that has been in force in the country for almost two years, elect magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice, “nor approve all the tools that (it) ) are helping to win” their security policy against the gangs, with which they have achieved the approval of a large part of society and harsh criticism from multiple human rights defense organizations.

Currently, the ruling party has 56 of the 84 deputies. After a reduction approved by the current legislature, only 60 deputies will vote from February, so the qualified majority will then be reached with 40 legislators.

Bukele's controversial candidacy

Although the Constitution of El Salvador prohibits a president from running for a new term, Nayib Bukele received official approval to present his candidacy for a second term in November.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during the inauguration of the Vijosa pharmaceutical plant in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, on November 20, 2023. REUTERS – JOSE CABEZAS

In 2021, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, whose judges had been appointed by Bukele's party, issued a resolution authorizing “a person who exercises the Presidency of the Republic and has not been president in the period immediately preceding participate in the electoral contest for a second time.”

After that, in November of last year, the president asked the Legislative Assembly for a six-month license to dedicate himself to the reelection campaign and stop serving as president, allowing him to be eligible for reelection.

Currently, the polls give Bukele a large victory in the February elections for both the Presidency and Congress. Bukele's massive popular support is due to his “war” against gangs, which brought a certain calm to the country.

“In my case, if it is with him, yes I agree with the re-election, with other presidents I would not have been, but with him I do, because for me, if he is doing his job well, in fact, there are many changes, which “We see in the issue of gangs, now you walk calmly in the streets or wherever and nothing happens,” Tania, a citizen of San Salvador, told AFP in October.

Protesters participate in a march to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the peace agreements and to protest against the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and his intention for re-election, in San Salvador, on January 14, 2024. AFP – MARVIN RECINOS

But another part of the population also denounces authoritarian drifts in his re-election.

“What he is doing is a political aberration against the will of the people and against the constitutional spirit. He does not want to respect, in some way he himself has said it, that he could not be a candidate again because article 87 of the Constitution prohibits it” Carlos, another citizen, said to the same press agency.

Political controversy against gangs

According to the Government, the homicide rate in 2023 in El Salvador was reduced to 2.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2022, it had been 7.8 and in 2021 it was 18.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. However, these figures have not been independently verified.

If the policy against gangs has received broad support from the population, the methods used are also strongly criticized by Salvadorans and international human rights organizations.

In March 2022, a state of emergency was approved by Congress, which has been constantly renewed since then. Through the massive deployment of law enforcement and arbitrary arrests and persecutions in the country, authorities have imprisoned more than 60,000 alleged members of criminal gangs since the beginning of the state of emergency. However, 7,000 innocent people were freed, many of them after having spent a year and a half in prison.

A military battalion patrols a community in Apopa, El Salvador, on October 11, 2023. AFP – MARVIN RECINOS

Human rights organizations criticize the imprisonment of innocent people, the lack of trials for prisoners, and forced disappearances.

The Human Rights Watch organization denounces the “dismantling of democratic institutions” with the replacement “of the attorney general and all the judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court.” It also exposes “widespread human rights violations, such as arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, and torture and other ill-treatment,” in addition to the deaths of dozens of prisoners in prisons.

According to Amnesty International, there are three alarming characteristics in El Salvador: “the massive nature with which human rights violations are occurring; the high degree of state coordination in the design and implementation of this measure; and the state response that tends to hide and minimize these events, refusing to recognize and diligently investigate the abuses.”

However, Nayib Bukele continues to focus the promotion of his campaign on the fight against gangs, seeking to justify that all means are allowed to combat violence and presenting himself as the only option the country has to return to calm.

With EFE, AFP and local media