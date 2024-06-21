The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, speaking before Congress during a session of his fourth year of government, in San Salvador | Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said this Thursday (20), during an event in memory of victims of a gang attack 14 years ago, that he “will not take a single step back” in government policies to combat crime.

“Exactly 14 years ago, on June 20, 2010, we experienced one of the cruelest episodes perpetrated by members of terrorist gangs, who set fire to a minibus, burning 17 people alive and shooting at close range at those trying to escape. of the flames”, wrote Bukele on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

At that time, the two main gangs operating in the country, Barrió 18 and its rival Mara Salvatrucha – or MS-13, controlled around 80% of Salvadoran territory.

“For the victims of that fateful day and for the 150,000 people who were murdered, in addition to those who were victims of extortion, attacked, injured and raped; for them we fought against these terrorists without retreating a single step,” said Bukele.

Until 2015, El Salvador was classified as the most dangerous country in the world, with a homicide rate that reached 106.3 homicides for every 100,000 inhabitants. This reality changed drastically after the decree of a national state of emergency in 2022 and the beginning of a fight against crime by the government of the current president.

His administration also built a mega-prison for gang members, with capacity to hold up to 40,000 criminals.