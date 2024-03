The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele | Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, known for his “tough-hand” policy against crime, offered his help this Sunday (10) to face the growing wave of violence caused by gangs in Haiti.

In a statement on his official account on the social network which deteriorated significantly after the escape of 4,500 inmates from the main prison in Port-au-Prince, the country's capital.

Bukele conditioned his assistance on obtaining a resolution from the United Nations (UN) Security Council and the consent of the Haitian authorities, in addition to demanding that all costs of the mission be covered.

This offer comes at a time when Haitian gangs have intensified their activities, controlling around 80% of the capital's territory and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is outside the country.

Bukele's approach to crime in his own country, which has resulted in the arrest of more than 78,000 people and a drastic reduction in homicides, has drawn praise for its effectiveness.

In recent years, El Salvador has celebrated the safest months in its recent history, which made the population choose to re-elect Bukele in the last elections.