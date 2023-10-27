The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is seeking re-election and this Thursday, October 26, he officially registered his presidential candidacy for the 2024 general elections, before the Supreme Electoral Court, despite constitutional restrictions. Between the popularity of the polls and complaints of excesses, Bukele seeks to remain in power for another five years.

A questioned candidacy. In El Salvador, the Constitution prohibits a president from being a candidate for an immediate second term. However, Nayib Bukele, current president of the Central American nation, has already made his candidacy official. He did it at midnight this Thursday, October 26.

Accompanied by supporters and protected by a strong police guard, Bukele arrived at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) – along with his running mate and current vice president Félix Ulloa – to register his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, with the sponsorship of his New Ideas movement.

Blue flags, cardboard with his face and expressions of support for his new attempt at office surrounded the stage, outside the TSE, in San Salvador.

“Re-election! “Re-election!” shouted his supporters, who were separated from their virtual candidate by at least two rows of security agents. Meanwhile, Bukele thanked the support with a megaphone. “I love them too,” he said. “Re-election will be decided by you, we are only running as candidates. “You will be the ones to decide if you want there to be re-election,” he explained.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele speaks with his supporters after registering as a presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections, at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, in San Salvador, El Salvador, on October 27, 2023. REUTERS – JOSE CABEZAS

Can Bukele compete for the Presidency again?

Six articles of the Constitution prohibit it: 75, paragraph 4; 88; 131, numeral 16; 152 paragraph 1, 154 and 248, paragraph 4. However, in September 2022, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court issued a ruling in which it determined that the president could apply to repeat the position.

The Court’s order annuls a 2014 ruling that prohibited presidents from being re-elected within ten years of their mandate.

The ruling in favor of Bukele has been widely questioned for coming from a Chamber composed of magistrates related to the president, after all the previous members of the Constitutional Chamber were dismissed, in 2021, by the Assembly with a pro-government majority, with the argument that they issued opinions contrary to the Executive decrees.

The Salvadoran opposition, as well as human rights organizations, have denounced that Bukele would be monopolizing all powers: Executive, Legislative and Judicial.

Now, the TSE has three business days to accept your candidacy. Opposition parties, such as Nuestro Tiempo, also presented a document for the electoral body to reject their candidacy for violating the articles of the Constitution.

In the elections in February next year, Bukele will compete against six other candidates who aspire to defeat the current president.

But the polls maintain him as the president with the greatest acceptance, not only in his country, but in all of Latin America. Various surveys have given him around 90% acceptance, making him the best evaluated leader at the end of his term in the country.

For his 2019-2024 period, he won in the first round with 53.1%. Regarding the voting intention for these elections, a study by the Francisco Gavidia University, from August of this year, indicates that Bukele would have 68.4% support.

The survey indicates that, far behind, is the ARENA candidate, Joel Sánchez, who occupies second place with 4.3%; while the rest of the candidates are below 2%.

Its popularity contrasts with the number of complaints of alleged human rights violations during an emergency regime that is still in place. Amnesty International has reiterated on several occasions that this mechanism, in force since March 2022, “led to massive violations of human rights and the weakening of the rule of law,” in the midst of its “war” against criminal gangs or maras.

The NGO has expressed its concern about the more than 60,000 arrests of citizens since the beginning of the emergency regime and indicates that a large percentage would be arbitrary. “Some of the arrests were based solely on having tattoos or a criminal record or living in an area controlled by a gang,” the entity noted in its 2022 report.

For the United Nations Human Rights Office, “the prolonged state of emergency undermines the right to a fair trial.” Furthermore, he indicates that the Government’s measures “threaten to criminalize people who live in the most impoverished areas and who have been targets of gangs in the past.”

The Salvadoran organization, Cristosal, considers it essential that the alternation in power be respected and presented a report on re-election in the country. “The concentration of power and the annulment of the separation of powers is not progress, it is a danger for everyone. Our history has been marked by the concentration of power, authoritarianism, rigged elections and the violation of human rights. We must not repeat the conditions to establish, once again, a dictatorial regime in El Salvador,” says one of his conclusions, and asks that the TSE not give way to his candidacy.