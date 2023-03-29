The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced the seizure of a powerful shipment of cocaine in that country. It is about 1.2 tons of cocaine that were found 520 nautical miles from the Bocana del Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque. This Tuesday, March 28, he revealed the faces of the captured Colombians.

The drug, valued at 30 million dollars, is one of the biggest blows to drug trafficking in recent years: “This becomes the farthest drug seizure from the coast in the history of El Salvador (963 kilometers).”

Buleke tagged in the tweet the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, with whom he has had certain differences in the last weeks.

“We have received the first photograph of our Naval Force with the three Colombians detained with the cocaine shipment,” he said in recent hours. In addition, he shared the first image of the nationals who would be involved in the case.

The names of the captured Colombians are: Pedro Javier Rodas Bueno, 27 years old; Yerlin Caceres Palacios, 33 years old; and Segundo Silvio Grueso Araujo, 50 years old.

In the released image, they are seen on their knees in a Salvadoran authorities boat, heavily guarded by men with weapons.

Petro talks about coca seized in El Salvador: ‘It fell thanks to the Colombian Navy’

President Petro, without addressing Bukele directly, referred to the issue and pointed out that this seizure was possible thanks to intelligence made by the Colombian Navywhich collaborated with the authorities of El Salvador to intercept the ship.

“Another ton and a half of cocaine that falls near El Salvador, thanks to the intelligence and help of the Colombian Navy,” the president wrote.

Another ton and a half of cocaine that falls near El Salvador, thanks to the intelligence and help of the Colombian Navy. https://t.co/iFkZQXzI64 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 28, 2023

