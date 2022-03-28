Soldiers check a woman at a checkpoint in San Salvador, El Salvador. Rodrigo Sura (EFE)

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, responded forcefully to the challenge that came from the streets. To the 14 murders of the gangs on Friday, the president responded with a decree that gives him special powers to combat them and to the 62 homicides on Saturday he responded with an order that reaches the cells where there are thousands of imprisoned gang members and from where many of the the orders. “All the cells closed 24/7, nobody goes out to the patio. Message to the gangs: because of their actions, now their ‘homeboys’ will not be able to see a single ray of sunlight”, ordered the president, willing to take the punishment to where it hurts the most.

The rest of the measures have to do with the deployment of more soldiers and police officers on the streets who will now operate under the protection of a legal package that expands their margin of action. In case there was any doubt, Bukele accompanied his orders with a cataract of messages to judges and prosecutors where he warned them about the new situation that reigns in the country in the face of the temptation to attend to possible human rights violations. “We will be aware of the judges who favor criminals,” he wrote on Twitter. A day later, this Sunday, there were dozens of detainees.

The state of emergency decreed this Sunday, which will initially last 30 days, allows Bukele to restrict the freedom to enter and leave the country, freedom of expression, the inviolability of correspondence or the prohibition of the intervention of telecommunications without a court order. Freedom of association and the right to be informed of the reasons for an arrest were also suspended, and the term of detention was extended to 15 days, when the usual time is 72 hours.

“Since yesterday, we have a new spike in homicides, something that we had worked so hard to reduce. While we fight criminals in the streets, we try to figure out what is happening and who is behind it, financing this, ”Bukele wrote on Facebook, after meeting with his security team. Given the uncertainty caused, he said that: “Religious services, sporting events, commerce, studies, etc., can continue to be carried out normally.”

Bukele’s state of emergency came after it became known that some of the 76 victims over the weekend were chosen at random. According to a security source cited by The printing press and who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, among the dead this weekend “there are victims chosen at random. A man who was digging holes in the street and without a word was killed. A fruit seller, a baker, the customer of a workshop. It is a clear message to the Government. They, the gangs, want something and, apparently, the government has not given it to them. Everything seems to indicate that it is a blood match, ”he told the Salvadoran newspaper.

The most tangible measure ordered by Bukele is the arrival on the streets of more soldiers and police in the municipalities where these homicides took place. However, the murders occurred in areas that were already considered a priority in the Territorial Control Plan (PCT), a security program launched since he came to power in June 2019. According to Bukele, the reduction is due to his plan of security that brought out 5,000 soldiers to patrol neighborhoods and neighborhoods in the small Central American country.

The newspaper revelations The lighthouse, point out, however, that the decline is due to a pact with the gangs MS-13, Barrio 18 Sureños and Barrio 18 Revolucionarios, an “army” of almost 70,000 gang members in a country of seven million inhabitants. In any case, the objective fact is that in 2015 the country counted 20 murders a day and today it is around four. Six years ago, El Salvador had a rate of 103 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and today it is at 17. Beyond the official figures, the decrease has brought about a radical change among the population and has allowed Bukele to shore up his popularity. . During the last two years it has been possible to take the bus without fear, look at the cell phone in the street or take a taxi at night.

In the midst of the controversy generated by the state of emergency, Bukele added more enigmas to the day by retweeting a user who detailed having been present at a meeting in which his overthrow by the United States was raised. “In Bolivia, at a dinner with political advisers, they said that they are being contacted by a US “organization”, both Democrats and Republicans, to ‘take down’ Bukele and operate from Panama. Apparently they are already doing it, ”said the message retweeted by the president the day he expanded his powers.

