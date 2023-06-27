Nayib Bukele advances in his claims to remain in power in El Salvador despite the ban on re-election established in the Constitution of the Central American country. Nuevas Ideas, the president’s party, announced Sunday night that it has registered the candidacies of Bukele and his vice president, Félix Ulloa, to share for re-election in the elections scheduled for next year. Bukele’s candidacy is based on a controversial ruling by the Constitutional Chamber, whose judges, appointed by the president and loyal to him, read the Constitution that clears the way for the popular president to repeat his mandate.

Although Bukele has not ruled on the announcement of his party, yes retweeted the message that Nuevas Ideas published on Sunday on his Twitter account. “We inform the Salvadoran people that President Nayib Bukele and Vice President Félix Ulloa are already registered as pre-candidates for President and Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, in the largest party in the history of El Salvador. The New Ideas are invincible”, pointed out the movement created by Bukele and which has become an overwhelming political force in El Salvador.

The controversial president is enormously popular in his country and it is taken for granted that he will win the next elections, despite criticism of his measures to combat crime. Bukele had already consolidated his power in 2021 with an unprecedented victory in the legislative elections, after achieving an unprecedented number of deputies that has allowed him control of important institutions and has given him a free hand to promote his political agenda, which includes a war against the gangs that were bleeding the country dry. For a year, Bukele has maintained a state of emergency in El Salvador and the suspension of constitutional guarantees, in addition to promoting a strong reform in prisons and arresting more than 68,000 people, accused of belonging to criminal groups. The president has reacted with mockery to criticism from human rights organizations that denounce systematic harassment against detainees and from political opponents, who brand him a new “dictator.”

The opposition, precisely, has been overwhelmed by the political hurricane that Bukele and his movement represents. Fed up with three decades of corruption and inability to address the problems that afflict them, Salvadorans have harshly punished the traditional parties, the leftist Farabundo Martín National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA). . After the successive defeats, the Salvadoran media reported in May that both organizations, once arch-enemies, will unite to form a common front with the purpose of defeating the current president in the elections scheduled for 2024. The president reacted furiously and harshly criticized the new alliance. “A few years later, they consummate their union. A civil war that left 85,000 dead, a million displaced, five decades behind schedule, our infrastructure destroyed, the birth of gangs and false peace agreements, which plunged us into 30 more years of poverty and underdevelopment. They divided a country in two and put us to kill each other, between brothers; financed (both) by foreign powers. All that, and many more things, to end here. God forgive them,” Bukele said at the time.

With practically no strong opposition, with enormous control of the entire state apparatus and with popular support in his favor, Bukele is only completing a mere process to achieve re-election. The president, who has not had to reform the laws to consolidate his power, thus passes over the Constitution, which in article 152 establishes that “anyone who has held the Presidency of the Republic for more than six months, consecutive or not, during the immediately preceding period, or within the last six months prior to the presidential term. The magistrates of the Constitutional Court, loyal to the president, made a controversial reading of the laws and decided that Bukele can be reelected. In this way, Bukele contradicts his own critical positions when he aspired to reach the Presidency. “The Constitution does not allow the same person to be president twice in a row. This is to guarantee that he does not remain in power and that he takes power to stay in power, ”said the young politician on a television program a few years ago.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.