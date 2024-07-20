The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele received this Friday at the Presidential House, in the capital of the country, the Republican congressmen Matt Gaetz, Dan Bishop and Alex Mooney, as confirmed to EFE by a government source.

According to the criteria of

The Salvadoran president shared a video on X in which the congressmen are seen entering the Government House accompanied by the United States ambassador to the Central American country, William Ducan.

“In the house,” Bukele wrote in his post.

Neither Bukele nor the presidential spokeswoman gave further details about the objective of the visit by the US congressmen, representatives of the states of Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

According to recent reports in the US media, Gaetz promoted the creation of the “Salvadoran caucus in Congress”, “a bipartisan working group tasked with better understanding the relationship between the Central American country and the United States.”

The report also said the visit seeks to “strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and promote understanding of what El Salvador does among members of the U.S. Congress and their constituents.”

On June 1, Gaetz participated in Bukele’s inauguration for a second consecutive term as head of the Executive, which he obtained despite the Constitution prohibiting it.

EFE