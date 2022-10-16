The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, offered on Saturday night to “open” the police, military and prison operations to the new human rights attorney, Raquel Caballero, of whom he pointed out that he has “legitimacy” and “credibility”.

The Legislative Assembly elected Caballero on Friday with the votes of the ruling party Nuevas Ideas (NI) and its allies, and with the rejection of the opposition parties.

Caballero, who had held the position between 2016 and 2019, was singled out and fined by the Court of Government Ethics (TEG) for alleged nepotism in the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office (PDDH).

“It is important that the PDDH make an evaluation of what we are doing” and “from a credible perspective for them (opposition), valid, legitimate”indicated the president in a meeting with his security officials and in which Caballero was present.

He said: “I want to offer you that we are going to open the doors of our operations, of the penal centers” within the framework of the exceptional regime in force since last March so that “you can issue an independent report.”

In Bukele’s opinion, the opposition, the international community and organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) They could not question Caballero because they supposedly endorsed his previous administration.

“No one from the opposition, probably from our followers, (…) can question her suitability for the position,” Bukele said, adding that “if her election were flawed in any way, she could not have been a prosecutor in 2016,” he added.

The Salvadoran president maintained that Caballero’s first election, made by the parties that are now in opposition, and the fact that the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice has not declared his first appointment unconstitutional gives him “all the credibility and all the legitimacy” to hold a second term.

“If they validated their first term, they could not oppose the second” and “if they stopped validating it (previous management) it would seem that what they want is a prosecutor who is committed to hindering the Government,” he said without questioning Caballero for the sanction received by TEG for alleged practices of nepotism.

According to the TEG resolutions portal, the entity decided in 2019 to sanction Caballero “for his intervention in the promotion of one of his spouse’s daughters” within the PDDH.

A wave of violence claimed the lives of more than 80 people at the end of March. The escalation was attributed to the gangs, for which the Government asked the Legislative Assembly to approve the suspension of constitutional guarantees, which adds 7 extensions, more than 55,000 detainees and more than 6,500 complaints of abuses.

EFE.