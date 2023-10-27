A few days ago, a renowned pollster released the results of a survey carried out in Latin American countries regarding the image and management of their leaders.

In the face of all the predictions, no Nicolás Maduro was the last on the list, but two leaders from two countries also close to Colombia: Dina Boluarte from Peru and Guillermo Lasso from Ecuador.

The survey was conducted by CID Gallup and investigated 1,200 citizens per country about their leaders.

Despite the president’s efforts to improve her image, it has not had results, since she has only 13% approval in her country, like her counterpart Guillermo Lasso, with whom he will meet in the coming days to discuss bilateral issues.



Although the majority of leaders have been criticized for different issues, they surpass these two presidents by several numbers, as is the case of Nicolás Maduro, who, although in recent months he has not been in the news, as he previously was, occupies the position number 10 with 19% approval.

It is worth remembering that in this country the presidential elections will be held in 2024 and that the opposition already has a representative for them and it will be María Corina Machado.

Likewise, Xiomara Castro from Honduras and Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua can be said to be in the middle of the list, with 36% and 33% respectively.

On Castro’s side, who has been in power for a little over a year now, his administration has not done very well, according to Hondurans. for the constant battle that has to be fought against the population’s fear and desire for migrationIn addition, almost 67% of the population considers that he is failing to fulfill what he promised in his campaign.

Daniel Ortega, for his part, made headlines a few days ago for having authorized the entry into his country of soldiers from Russia, Cuba, Venezuela and the United States starting next year, to, according to the government, allow exchange and humanitarian assistance for the benefit mutual.

Among the top five approval places are Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia with 42% approval, Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic with 58%, Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica 61%, the Mexican president Andrés López Obrador second with 76% and the Salvadoran Nayub Bukele at the top of the list with 88%.

With this high degree of approval among the population, Bukele seeks his re-election, which although many criticize his management in recent years, Due to his concentration of power, a large majority also supports him for his offensive against gangs.

The elections in this Central American country will be held in February and according to a poll by the Francisco Gavidia University, Bukele had 68.4% voting intention in August, far from the 4.3% of the candidate of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance ( Arena) and 2.8% of the leftist Farabundo Martí Front (FMLN), which until now would mean that He would have no rival in the contest.

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

