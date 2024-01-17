The current president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is the favorite to win the country's next elections, scheduled for February, after his success in combating violence, according to an electoral survey by the University of Francisco Gavidia (UFG), released this Tuesday Friday (16).

Projections show that the Salvadoran president, leader of the Novas Ideias (NI) party, has 70% of voting intentions, with a margin of error of 2.8%. The survey was carried out from January 3rd to 8th, when 1,900 people were interviewed, with 21.2% of those interviewed either not wanting to give their opinion or canceling their vote.

Bukele has been in power in the small Central American country since 2019, when he defeated the left-wing Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) and Arena parties, which had alternated in government since the civil war (1980-1992).

The young president of El Salvador, aged 43, has accumulated popularity and controversy during the years leading the country, with one of the hallmarks of his administration being the plan to combat crime against street gangs that plague the country.

His government's first major action against organized crime came in 2022, after a massacre led by a criminal organization, which resulted in the deaths of 87 people. As a result, the Salvadoran leader decreed a state of exception, suspending citizens' constitutional rights, a measure that remains in force and is expected to last, at least, until March of this year.

Since coming to power, his government has arrested around 70,000 people. The latest figures released by the government show 68,294 prisoners.

The February elections will also renew Congress, which will have 60 deputies, and currently has a government majority. According to the research, the projection is that the Novas Ideias party will have 57 deputies, a vast majority compared to other parties.