The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukeleinaugurated this Tuesday, November 14, a new national library, located in the center of the capital, which takes the title of being the largest in Central America.

The project, donated by the Chinese government, cost more than 50 million dollars (approximately 204,306,500,000 Colombian pesos).

The inauguration took place through a national radio and television network, in which Bukele toured the building with his vice minister of Culture, Erick Doradea, and one of his brothers.

According to Doradea, the National Library of El Salvador (Binaes) is the “most modern and largest in the region” with a capacity of more than 360,000 books.

The Binaes It is also a symbol of cooperation between The Savior and Chinawho have strengthened their diplomatic ties since 2018, when they broke relations with Taiwan under the mandate of Salvador Sánchez Cerén.

This is also reaffirmed by the interaction that the Chinese embassy had in El Salvador, which published on its X account (formerly Twitter) the inauguration of the project, explaining that it was a “non-refundable cooperation granted to President Nayib Bukele by our president Xi Jinping”.

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador ratified said cooperation agreement for the construction and donation of infrastructure works by China in May 2021.

