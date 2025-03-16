03/16/2025



Updated at 5:07 p.m.





The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubioannounced this Sunday that the US has sent to around 250 people considered members of the Aragua train to El Salvador under the Law of Foreign Enemies invoked by President Donald Trump before a judge blocked the measure.

Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukelethat he had offered to imprison the expelled; He will receive 6 million dollars (more than 5.5 million euros) from Washington to keep Venezuelans belonging to the Trena de Aragua gang in a year. Rubio has declared in X that the members of the criminal group will be retained “in their excellent prisons at a fair price”, which “It will also save money” To US taxpayers.

Within the framework of this process, the Salvadoran leader has published in X that he had also requested the shipment of “two dangerous leaders” of the Mara Salvatrucha Central American Gang (MS-13) “and 21 of his most wanted to appear before the justice in his country”, something that the maximum dimplomatic of the USA. He has reported that its fulfillment.

In addition, the Secretary of State has praised the Salvadoran President in a statement issued by the department: “Once again, President Bukele has shown that he is not only the strongest security leader in our region, but also a great friend of the United States.”









Rubio has considered that Donald Trump “is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people” and that the expulsion of “hundreds of violent criminals” would never have occurred under any other American president.

To accelerate deportations against Aragua train members, Trump has decided this Saturday to apply the Law of Foreign Enemies, which dates back to 1798 and had not been invoked since World War II (1939-1945).

Venezuelans belonging to the Aragua train arrive at the prisons of El Salvador

Reuters and AFP Photo / El Salvador’s Presidentncy Press Office



It is an authority that in times of war allows to stop or deport the citizens of an enemy nation without prior audience and, under it, all Venezuelans over 14 years of age who are considered to belong to that band, are in the US and are not naturalized or are permanent legal residents are subject to being detained, retained and expelled as foreign enemies.

However, the federal judge James Boasberg He has preventively forbidden its application against deportation of five Venezuelans, and shortly after it extended its veto to cover all non -citizens in custody of the United States who would be subject to said regulations.

The magistrate has detailed in his order, in force for 14 days or until again notice, that every plane with those people on board, that was going to take off or were in the air had to return to the United States.

Salvadoran police escort the members of the Aragua Train Group



Reuters





White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavittrecalled in a statement that the Aragua train had been declared by the United States as a foreign terrorist group in February. «It is one of the most violent and ruthless terrorist bands on the planet. They violate, mutilate and murder for sport. He is responsible for some of the most atrocious crimes that occurred on American soil in recent years ».

Leavitt stressed that it constitutes “a direct threat to national security” of the United States and considered that the arrest and deportation of those about 250 members, which she raised to almost 300, “has saved innumerable American lives.”