The removal of a statue in the city of Chalchuapa, in El Salvador, sparked a wave of criticism from the left against Nayib Bukele’s government. The reason for the demonstrations was that the monument honored the communist Ernesto Che Guevara.

The order was given by Mayor Jorge Morán this week, who approved the removal of the statue introduced by the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) party in 2009.

Through a statement on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the party stated that Morán’s decision is “typical of fascism and is another example of how disastrous Bukele’s far-right government is.”

The FMLN continued: “But no matter how many atrocities they commit against the history of the struggle, they will never erase the thought and determination to fight that Che taught us”, says the public note.

The Salvadoran Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, also left-wing, followed the criticism of the Salvadoran government.

“Four days after celebrating his assassination (in reference to Che), we condemn and repudiate this violent act, as a sign of hatred and intolerance,” said the organization.

To the Spanish agency EFEthe director of the NGO Archive Cuba, María Werlau, stated that, contrary to what the communists defend, Che was nothing more than a man “without mercy, a sociopath”.

According to Werlau, who wrote a book documenting a series of crimes by the leftist guerrilla, Che is linked to hundreds of executions and shootings in the fortress of La Cabaña and the Sierra Maestra in Cuba.

“The majority of those executed did not commit any crime, just wearing a Baptist Army uniform, but the plan secretly drawn up by the KGB and Fidel Castro was to create terror with arrests and mass shootings.” I told EFE.