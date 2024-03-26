ORA group of 6,000 elements of the Army and Police of El Salvador were deployed this Monday in four locations in the department of Chalatenango (north), after two reported homicides in the area a few days ago, according to President Nayib Bukele's public in X.

The president indicated in a message on said social network that the culprits have already been captured, who are, according to Bukele, members of the Barrio 18 gang, Sureños fraction.

The security block covers the towns of San José Cancasque, San Antonio Los Ranchos, Potonico and San Isidro Labrador, and They seek to “dismantle that clique (group) completely”said Bukele.

He added that “we are not going to stop until we eradicate what little remains of the gangs.”

This deployment of military and police joins others implemented in different areas of El Salvador in the context of a exception regimelaunched since March 2022 to combat gangs.

Under the controversial measure, accused of violating human rights, More than 78,100 people have been captured, all accused of being gang members or collaborators of said gangs.

Non-governmental organizations have received more than 6,000 complaints of human rights violationsmainly due to arbitrary arrests and torture, and have recorded the death of more than 200 detainees in state custody.

The Bukele government has been accused of human rights violations in its mass incarceration policy. Photo:Getty Images

The emergency regime measure, which is about to complete two years of implementation, has been extended 24 times in periods of 30 days and suspends the constitutional guarantees of the defense of detainees, the inviolability of telecommunications and prolongs provisional detention for up to 15 days, when normally it is 3.

This measure was approved after the murder of more than 80 people at the hands of gangs after, according to investigations by local media El Faro, the breaking of a pact between the Government and criminal gangs.

Bukele, who leads a so-called “war against gangs”, based his political re-election campaign, despite the constitutional prohibition, on the emergency regime given the broad support of the population he has.

Bukele raised several applauses from those attending the conservative forum in the US. Photo:Getty Images

EFE