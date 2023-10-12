With rifles and bulletproof vests, Some 4,000 soldiers and police surrounded part of Salvadoran cities this Wednesday of Apopa and Soyapango to capture gang members, as ordered by President Nayib Bukele, who maintains a “war” against those gangs.

“Since this morning, 3,500 soldiers and 500 police have established 3 security fences in Popotlán and Valle Verde, in Apopa; and La Campanera, in Soyapango,” said the president on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Apopa, a city of 131,000 inhabitants located 13 km north of San Salvador, has had a strong presence of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18, as has La Campanera, a populous community of Soyapango, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital. , where a military fence was deployed in December, now reinforced.

Soldiers guard the access points to the neighborhoods to prevent escapes, while police go from house to house, They ask for identity documents, and even housing contracts or property deeds since many gang members usurp the houses.

Residents of the area continued their daily tasks, while soldiers and police patrolled. The military was even stationed in a small church in Valle Verdeand at the entrance to Popotlán the police established a vehicle control checkpoint, an AFP journalist confirmed.

In the neighborhoods everyone knows who the gang members are, usually identified with tattoos and some already booked by the police. The MS-13 and Barrio 18 operate in these areas with their two factions: Sureños and Revolucionarios.

Bukele assured that the operation – already carried out in the last two months in other cities – It is part of the “Extraction” phase of the Territorial Control Plan, which has been running since 2019 in order to put the members of these violent gangs behind bars.

Avoid regrouping

The Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino, said that the military fence “responds to a call from the population that indicates that There are some gang members trying to reorganize” in the area.

“We are not going to stop until we capture the last remaining terrorist (gang member). We will not allow small remnants to regroup and take away the peace that has cost us so much,” Bukele stressed.

In response to an escalation of violence attributed to gangs that left 87 dead in one weekend, Bukele declared in March 2022 a “war” against these gangs, protected by a regime of exception, questioned by several human rights organizations.

The new offensive against gangs occurs this Wednesday, just when the Legislative Assembly (Congress) approved the nineteenth extension of the emergency regime that It will be valid from October 14 to November 12.

“The emergency regime is extended throughout the national territory,” states the decree approved by 67 votes in the unicameral Congress of 84 seats.

In 18 months, the measure, which allows arrests without a court order, totals just over 73,000 suspected gang members detained. More than 7,000 innocent people have been freed.

To lock up the gang members, Bukele In February, a maximum security megaprison was inauguratedconsidered the largest in America, with capacity for 40,000 people, in Tecoluca, in the center of the country.

Faced with the operations, many members of these gangs have fled clandestinely to Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and have even emigrated to the United States.

Horse of battle

Born in the streets of Los Angeles, United States, the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs subsist on drug sales, contract killings, and extortion. “The gang phenomenon in El Salvador is a complex phenomenon because it is contaminated by the political issue,” researcher and university professor Carlos Carcach declared AFP.

The new operation, according to Carcach, seeks to “maintain the attention of the population (…) in case there is any doubt that they (the government) have control of the situation.” Carcach recalled that the presidential elections on February 4 are approaching and

Bukele must officially announce his candidacy for re-election. “The workhorse of his (deBukele) campaign is going to be security,” he stressed.

Nine out of 10 Salvadorans, according to surveys, support the offensive that

Bukele maintains against the gangs.

AFP EDITORIAL

