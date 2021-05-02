The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador this weekend gave its first major shift in the new legislature by removing the titular and alternate magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court. The sudden dismissal of the posts, nine in total, comes two months after the president’s party, Nayib Bukele, won a parliamentary majority in the elections.

Although no one took it for granted, it was a sung operation. The frequent judicial blockades of government decrees on the management of the pandemic had filled the patience of the Chief Executive, who even said in August that “if he had really been a dictator,” he would “have shot them all or something.” El Salvador has registered 69,000 infections in a year and about 3,000 deaths.

The The Assembly also supported this Sunday the dismissal of the attorney general, Raúl Melara, whose position expired in 2022. The reason was his “ties” with the opposition party Alianza Republicana Nacionalista (Arena), which “put his impartiality into question”

What precisely the opposition has described it as a “coup d’état” had also far-reaching international repercussions. Thus, the White House adviser for Latin America admonished Bukele and he warned him that if he wants to maintain a “strong relationship” between El Salvador and the United States, he must take care of the “separation of powers.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned that “an independent judiciary is essential for democratic governance” and defended Melara, whom he defined as “an effective partner” against crime.

Other countries like Costa Rica or the Organization of American States (OAS) agreed to express their “concern” by the decision of the Assembly, which eliminates “the system of checks and balances” that must rule in a State of Law. Human Rights Watch pointed out directly that the Salvadoran president seeks to “concentrate all power.”

Despite the undoubted draft of the critics, the president’s response to all of them was immediate and without half measures: «To our friends in the international community, we want to work with you, trade, travel, get to know each other and help where we can. Our doors are more open than ever. But with all due respect: we’re cleaning our house, and that’s none of your business», He pointed out on Twitter.

His charisma and a program apparently against political privilege led Bukele to the highest office in El Salvador in 2019. Last March he reaffirmed his acceptance in elections in which Nuevas Ideas, his party, and his allies won 64 of the 80 seats in the unicameral Parliament. Saturday was the opening day in the Assembly and in two days the ruling coalition has suspended the members of the court and appointed their substitutes in an armored chamber by the security forces.

Health decrees



The first analysis suggests that Bukele has not infringed the law, although other compliance with ethics and democratic rules can be doubted. Legislative elections have continuity in the so-called second-degree elections, where the parliamentary majority has the power to make appointments to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Supreme Court or the Court of Accounts, among other bodies. And that is what the Assembly has done, with the support of the 64 majority votes

The president of the opposition, Erick Salguero, regretted that the decision “annuls the separation of powers and buries El Salvador as a Republic.” Despite the fact that dismissal is a faculty contemplated in the Constitution, as the president recalled yesterday, some critics put the index in which the dismissal of the jurists has a political origin and not in a legal irregularity.

The clashes with the court come from the origin of the pandemic. Alarmed by the transmission of the virus, the notable cross-border movement of Salvadoran workers, and a fragile healthcare system, Bukele was one of the first rulers to impose severe confinement in March 2020, in which offenders could be detained and forced to spend the entire quarantine in a detention center.

Since then, the president has maintained an almost personal duel with the highest organ that interprets the Salvadoran Constitution, which has repealed him as “unconstitutional” or for limiting “citizen rights” to eleven decrees and two declarations of a state of emergency. Bukele has accused the jurists of putting “particular interests over the health and life of the entire population” and to “order the Government to assassinate tens of thousands of Salvadorans” with their sentences.