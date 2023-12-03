Nayib Bukele will focus in the coming months on an electoral campaign prohibited by the Political Constitution of El Salvador. The popular and controversial president obtained permission last Thursday in Parliament that gives him free rein to be absent from office for six months and begin the race for his re-election. The request was approved without question by 67 of the 84 deputies.

Bukele’s reelection aspiration was given free rein in September 2021, when the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) modified the criteria against immediate reelection in El Salvador. It was a political movement similar to the one used by Juan Orlando Hernández in Honduras and Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua to perpetuate themselves in power. Faithful to the president who imposed it, the CSJ reinterpreted the Salvadoran Fundamental Law, which prohibits, in at least five articles, immediate re-election.

Bukele has ignored the multiple calls to respect what the highest law of his country says and has launched this re-election race in one of his best moments of popularity: under the controversial Regime of Exception that has dismantled gang violence and has generated a favorable opinion among Salvadorans, despite multiple reports of human rights violations in prisons, arbitrary detentions and short-term forced disappearances.

The license obtained by Bukele has been the last requirement for the president to compete for a second term in the elections on February 4. Not only does Justice and the polls play in favor of the president, so does an opposition weighed down by cases of corruption and with little citizen support. “The infamous facts accomplished yesterday [por el jueves 30 de noviembre] They constitute a triple constitutional fraud. The perpetrators have simulated formal compliance with constitutional norms while violating others that prohibit re-election, abandonment of presidential office and those that regulate the appointment and function of presidential appointees,” the civil movement SUMAR said in a statement.

“There is no president in El Salvador”

Bukele will be accompanied by his vice president Félix Ulloa, who will also seek re-election. The president had to, according to the Constitution, present a shortlist to replace both during the campaign, but he only proposed one person: Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara, his private secretary and shield of his financial activities.

“She is not a politician, she is the custodian of the president’s businesses,” Ricardo Vaquerano, one of the most prominent investigative journalists in El Salvador, tells El PAÍS. “Claudia Juana worked first in the accounting area, and then in the financial area, of Obermet, the Bukele family’s advertising company. Once Nayib launched her political career, she was in charge of finances for the mayor’s office of Nuevo Cuscatlán, where Nayib was mayor for the first time in 2015. She then assumed the mayor’s office of San Salvador, the capital, where she became treasurer. …and with Nayib already in the Presidency of the Republic, she became the financial director of the Presidency.”

Vaquerano also points out that Rodríguez Guevara was finance secretary of the Nuevas Ideas party. “It is the president’s party and this has been a party that has not made absolutely anything transparent, despite the fact that the law mandates transparency in the origin of its financing,” adds the journalist. The interim president of El Salvador holds multiple positions, including the presidency of the Board of Directors of the National Directorate of Municipal Works (DOM).

Félix Ulloa, vice president of El Salvador under Bukele, in July 2022 Alvaro Garcia

“The DOM is an institution that was created two years ago to direct to Rodríguez Guevara all the money that was previously delivered to the municipalities from the General Budget of the Nation. We are talking about that this year the DOM should have around $680 million at least to do its work, but it is also closed to citizen scrutiny. In short, the person he has put there is a person he has always put where the money is,” says Vaquerano. The journalist highlights that in 2020 the Attorney General’s Office received 12 reports from the Anti-Corruption Commission on the irregular use of more than $150 million of funds used under the umbrella of the pandemic emergency.

Despite the criticism, the deputies approved the interim term of Rodríguez de Guevara, who will become the first woman to occupy the presidency of El Salvador. “Citizen Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara is elected as designated by the President of the Republic, for the current presidential period, which ends on May 31, 2024,” says the approved decree.

Vaquerano insists that Bukele’s secretary “has not had an appointment that complies with what the Constitution says.” “Every person who is going to exercise the Presidency must go through the protest in the Legislative Assembly and this lady did not even appear at the Legislative Assembly. So there is no president in El Salvador at this moment,” says the journalist.

Bukele maintains his jurisdiction

Vaquerano also criticizes that Bukele’s candidacy implies “unfair competition,” since the license granted does not take away his presidential immunity. The journalist remembers, for example, that the president controls the Justice and the Prosecutor’s Office, so any slander he may say during the campaign will have no consequences.

“Any candidate would like to have the resources such as transportation that the State provides; the security that the State also provides you. The state media will reproduce everything you say during the campaign. So this is also a huge advantage for Nayib,” she says. “I add another, slightly more dangerous example: political intelligence. Bukele made it clear on a national network about three days ago that, although it is true that he will leave the presidency, he ‘will be watching them’. Bukele is not leaving, he pretends that he is leaving, but he will continue to maintain control or closeness with key officials.”

Vaquerano quotes the director of the State Intelligence Agency and police intelligence, warning that the Bukele government has already used the Israeli software Pegasus to spy on opponents, its own deputies, academics and critical journalists in El Salvador. “You can know what your opponents are up to, what they are doing, what the political parties that are going to compete in 2024 are planning,” says the journalist. “If we add to that that he has iron control over the prosecutor’s office, police and judicial body, he has everything he needs to intimidate them.”

Bukele during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, USA, in September 2023. JUSTIN LANE (EFE)

