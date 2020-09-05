The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, this Sunday authorized the Police and the Army to use “lethal force” to defend the population and fight the country’s maras (the famous gangs), coinciding with one of the weekends with more murders since he came to power almost 10 months ago. “The use of lethal force is authorized for self-defense or for the lives of Salvadorans,” he said through his Twitter account. In addition, the president confirmed that the Government will take charge of the legal defense of those people who “are unjustly accused of defending the lives of honest people.”

Despite the confinement manu militari imposed in El Salvador to curb the coronavirus, the small Central American country lived on Friday, April 24, its bloodiest day since, ten months ago, Nayib Bukele came to power at the age of 37. The gang bloodletting, in the form of a pulse to the new president, was repeated on Saturday and Sunday, reaching 40 homicides in less than 72 hours.

Prisoners in the pressure of Izalco, in San Salvador. On video, transfer of prisoners and statements by the Salvadoran Vice Minister of Justice, Osiris Luna.AFP / VIDEO: REUTERS-QUALITY

The upsurge in violence angered the president who announced a package of measures without departing from his particular style: through a cascade of tweets on Sunday night in which he mixed instructions to his officials, orders to soldiers, striking photos of the prisons, some coronavirus and attacks on the opposition. “The gangs are taking advantage of the fact that almost the entirety of our public force is controlling the pandemic. We will have to move resources to combat them, ”he wrote when announcing that from now on, he will allow the police to kill gang members if he believes that any life is at risk.

Bukele made the decision without much possibility of opposing him, with the country confined and a decomposed opposition that he despises. Since he came to power ten months ago, the president with the greatest popular support on the continent has imposed an authoritarian and theatrical tone that led him to take over the Assembly in February surrounded by soldiers. Bukele has a minority in the Assembly and has not been able to carry out some of his “strong hand” projects. Although in ten months there will be legislative elections, the telegenic president has chosen the strategy of permanent tension that guarantees him the popularity necessary to raze in February.

One of its star programs, the ‘Territorial Control Plan’ with which it has deployed thousands of soldiers and has managed to reduce violence to levels unimaginable a decade ago, when El Salvador was the most murderous country in the world, suffered a severe blow on Weekend. The gangs, with almost 70,000 members, decided to give the president a pulse by putting 40 dead on the table and demonstrating the firepower they maintain, with the ability to step on the accelerator of violence at will.

Bukele responded by hitting where it hurts the most, in prisons. “The cells of the same gang are over, we have mixed all the terrorist groups in the same cell, in all the prisons of El Salvador”, announced on Sunday its Head of Prisons. Bukele’s team points to the leaders who are in prison as those responsible for ordering gang members from abroad to increase homicides, taking advantage of the fact that the Army and the police are deployed trying to force the population, who live or work mostly on the street , to be at home.

For the experts, the massacre responds to a unilateral decision of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) to kill again and to shoot up the murder figures nationwide. There is no evidence that the other two gangs (18-Revolutionaries and 18-Sureños) have joined the attacks, wrote journalist Roberto Valencia on Twitter.

The decision on the prisons could alter the current balance of violence, since it would mean an attempt by the State to regain control of the prisons, where there are almost 13,000 gang members, since two decades ago it was decided to hand over control to the gangs in search of pacification.

A new abuse of power

For José Miguel Vivanco, executive director of Human Rights Watch for the Americas, this is a “new abuse of power by Bukele,” determined to “become a true autocrat,” he told EL PAÍS. With this decision, Vivanco says, he gives the police “carte blanche” to kill gang members. For Erika Guevara-Rosas, director of Amnesty International in America, the “hard hand” policies of previous governments have only generated a context of serious human rights violations, which include repeated complaints of excessive use of force, extrajudicial executions or arbitrary detentions, “he told this newspaper. Erika Guevara-Rosas, director of Amnesty International in America, has affirmed that Bukele’s decision may cause Salvadoran security forces to comment on serious human rights violations, in a country consumed by violence.