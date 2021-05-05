El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, in a file image. STANLEY ESTRADA / AFP

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has broken the bridges of democratic understanding and has launched into an authoritarian drift that makes him fear the worst for his impoverished country. Last Saturday, in the inaugural session of the Legislative Assembly, controlled by the ruling party, its supporters imposed the dismissal of the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice and the dismissal of the attorney general. This attack on the division of powers, strongly criticized by the US, the EU and international organizations, has been defended by the president with a series of diatribes that, far from calming the waters, have shown the true nature of his intentions.

Wrapping himself up in the banner of the “free and sovereign people”, Bukele has embraced tropical messianism and has announced the beginning of a “new history” that has as its axis the purge (“clean the house”) of all those who are uncomfortable to its regime and advance in the gradual elimination of entities, such as the OAS commission against impunity, that show some degree of independence.

Bukele, reinforced in the recent legislative elections, is following the path that has so often ended in catastrophe in Central America. A turn that was already noticed months ago when he started a personal battle against justice to stop his plans, mixing constant pressure with grotesque threats. Now, once control of the Legislative Power has been obtained, it has launched what is seen as a general offensive against everything that does not follow its designs.

It is true that the polls have given Bukele, 39, power unprecedented in recent El Salvador history. In 2019 he came to the presidency driven by discontent and two months ago he achieved in the legislative elections a triumph never seen since the end of the war, almost three decades ago. This result is largely explained by the wear and tear of the traditional forces, from the left of the Farabundo Martí Front to the right of the Republican National Alliance, perceived as responsible for the ills of El Salvador, from corruption to violence. But Bukele, despite his electoral support, is not proving to be up to the power received. Populist and authoritarian, the president is on his way to becoming a problem rather than a solution. His high-sounding words, the dismissal of judges and prosecutors and the threats he makes against all those who are not to his liking indicate this. Faced with this degradation of democratic normality, one cannot sit back. International organizations have the obligation to redouble vigilance and act within the established channels so that the Bukele drift is not irreversible.