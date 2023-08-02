The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Tuesday (1st), through his social networks, the creation of a military siege in Cabañas, one of the regions dominated by gangs in the country.

The action is one more step in his government project, which seeks to fight crime in the small territory located in Central America.

So far, the National Police have reported the arrest of two “dangerous terrorists” from the Barrio 18 group.

“Our security strategies have dismantled the gangs, forcing them to migrate from large urban centers to hide in rural areas of our country, outside their natural habitat,” said the president on Twitter after announcing the fencing of the region.

In all, 8,000 men, including police and military, are taking part in the operation, which has isolated more than 1,000 square kilometers of the country.

The measure was initiated last year, with the aim of dismantling the criminal groups that have controlled El Salvador for years. According to the president, Cabañas has become one of the places with the highest concentration of faction hideouts.

Since taking over as head of state, Nayib Bukele has already implemented several policies to combat crime. The most prominent one, which gained worldwide repercussions, was the creation of a prison with a capacity for 40,000 criminals.

Official data indicate that violence rates in El Salvador increased from 38 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019 to 7.8 deaths in 2022.

To date, his measures have landed more than 60,000 people in jail. The official profile of the presidency stated this morning that “the smallest country in Central America has become the safest in the entire continent.”

The data released show that El Salvador, since the beginning of the government, has gone 420 days (non-consecutive) without homicides.

“The honest population, visitors and tourists have nothing to fear. Security is guaranteed,” concluded Bukele in his speech.