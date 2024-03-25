The re-elected president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Sunday (24) the start of a mega military operation with five thousand soldiers and police in the north of the country to contain the criminal activities of gangs.

The decision was taken after the occurrence of two homicides in the region. “A few days ago, two homicides occurred in the north of our country. We have already captured the two culprits, members of the 18 Sureños gang”, said the Salvadoran leader on his social networks.

“Right now, five thousand soldiers and a thousand police officers have surrounded the neighborhoods of San José Cancasque, San Antonio Los Ranchos, Potonico and San Isidro Labrador, to completely dismantle criminal activities. We will not stop until we eradicate what little is left of the gangs,” he declared .

A similar operation was carried out in August last year, in the Cabañas region, one of the areas dominated by gangs in the country. In total, eight thousand men, including police and military, took part in the operation, which isolated more than a thousand square kilometers and resulted in the arrest of “dangerous” crime leaders, according to authorities.

The fight against organized crime has made Bukele one of the best-known leaders in the world since coming to power in 2019.

Until 2015, El Salvador was classified as the most dangerous country in the world, with a homicide rate that reached 106.3 homicides for every 100,000 inhabitants. This reality changed drastically after the decree of a national state of emergency in 2022 and the beginning of a fight against crime by the government of the current president.

After strict measures against crime, the homicide rate fell to 7.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in the same year. Last year, this rate reached just 1.7 homicides per 100,000, according to official statistics.

Bukele's administration also restricted several constitutional rights, including those of defense and freedom of association and movement, initiating a series of police operations that arrested thousands of criminals across the country. Such security-oriented actions have earned him great popularity among Salvadoran citizens, who overwhelmingly approve of his initiatives.

It is estimated that more than 60,000 criminals have already been incarcerated in the last two years of his government and sent to Cecot, the mega-prison built to only receive members of factions, such as Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha.