The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, during an official act. PRESIDENCY OF EL SALVADOR (PRESIDENCY OF EL SALVADOR)

After more than a year in the so-called “war against gangs,” Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced yet another contest. This time, he has said, he is against the corrupt and proclaimed the construction of a new jail where he will seek to imprison them. This was reported by the president this Thursday night during his speech to the nation upon reaching his fourth year in power.

As a sign of his new offensive, Bukele announced that, at the time he was giving those words, the Attorney General’s Office was carrying out the search and seizure of all the properties of former President Alfredo Cristiani, who ruled the Central American country from 1989 to 1994.

“Just as we deploy security forces and round up gang members until we put them in jail, so we will also go after white-collar criminals wherever they come from,” Bukele said. Since his departure from power, Cristiani has been heavily targeted for alleged acts of corruption. For example, a journalistic investigation of The lighthouse revealed that five months before leaving the government, the Presidential House issued 106 checks in his name for a total amount of 5.5 million dollars, of which their destination is unknown. The same newspaper also revealed that Cristiani was director, owner or president of at least 15 companies. offshore in the British, Virgin Islands and Panama from 1992 to at least 2018.

In mid-2021, deputies from the ruling party placed a notice before the Attorney General of the Republic accusing the former president of having committed money laundering, illicit enrichment and bribery. However, he had not been prosecuted for any of those crimes until today.

Cristiani has also been persecuted by the courts since March of last year for his alleged participation in the massacre of six Jesuit priests and two of their collaborators in 1989, during the Salvadoran civil war. It is presumed that the former president left the country in February 2022.

The new “war” measure announced by Bukele has been questioned by analysts and members of civil society organizations that work for transparency and against corruption, who fear that the measure will only serve to arrest the president’s political enemies at less than one year from the presidential, legislative and municipal elections scheduled for February and March of next year.

“There is no public policy to combat corruption in this Government. What can exist now is a persecution of political opponents who make power uncomfortable under the supposed banner of fighting corruption. But as long as the circle close to power is not touched, we cannot speak of a real fight against corruption,” said Wilson Sandoval, coordinator of the Anti-Corruption Legal Advice Center in El Salvador.

In the last year alone, Salvadoran authorities have captured more than 68,000 people accused of belonging to or collaborating with gangs; However, thousands of innocent people have been captured and dozens have died tortured in prison without being tried, according to human rights organizations.

Others point out that the new “war” could be a case of family revenge. In 2014, before he died, Armando Bukele, the father of the now president, wrote on his Twitter account that Cristiani had tried to break his family. “But thanks to him, he made us stronger. Let me try it today!”, wrote. By then, his son was beginning his political career as mayor of a small municipality called Nuevo Cuscatlán.

Now, after four years as president, Bukele controls the entire justice system in El Salvador. He came to power in 2019 waving the flag of the fight against corruption. However, after four years in power he has disrupted all the institutions of transparency and comptrollership. He also dismissed the attorney general who was investigating him for alleged negotiations between his government and the gangs and dissolved the International Commission Against Impunity (CICIES) that he himself established in the country after it prepared a report with more than a dozen possible cases. corruption of its officials.

At the beginning of the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the president publicly assured that whoever stole a single penny of public funds would be imprisoned himself. Since then and until today, the local press has published a string of accusations of corruption, but no one has gone to jail.

Contrary to his promises, Bukele has protected all his officials accused of acts of corruption. Just to mention a few cases, his prison director Osiris Luna was accused of stealing food that would be distributed among the most needy during the pandemic crisis and selling it for his benefit. Its director of the Unit for the Reconstruction of the Social Fabric, Carlos Marroquín, has been accused of releasing and helping a senior leader of the MS-13 escape from the country before the emergency regime began and there are even audios in which He hears him say that he has “loyalty and trust” with the gang. Likewise, her chief of staff, Carolina Recinos, has been accused of using her influence to benefit her two brothers through a state bank.

So far in his administration, more than a dozen Bukele government officials have been accused of acts of corruption by the United States Department of State, including his press secretary, his legal secretary, his labor minister , one of his former Ministers of Agriculture and his former Minister of Justice. But Bukele has reacted to the accusations, calling them interference.

Political reorganization months before the elections

Bukele also took advantage of his speech to the nation to announce a political-administrative reorganization of the national territory. Now El Salvador will go from having 262 mayors to having only 44. According to Bukele, this measure is intended to reduce public spending and maximize investment in works for the communities. “The municipalities will not change their name so they can continue celebrating their patron saint festivals as always. Neither public employees will be fired. Those who leave are the positions of trust, ”he assured.

Bukele also pointed out that with this redistribution he also seeks to combat corruption. However, this measure has been seen by the opposition as a strategy to benefit from the upcoming elections. “Any change to the electoral system, less than a year before the elections, responds to only one thing: fear,” wrote Andy Failer, president of the political party Our Time. This party recently announced its two possible presidential candidates and called on the different political forces of the country to support a single candidacy from a plural group of civil society.

For her part, Anabell Belloso, a deputy from the FMLN party, assured that the main objective of this measure is to “continue to concentrate power.” She also said that the measure threatens plurality in the public administration since it decreases the number of participants that the parties may have in the next elections. “In the end, what is in the background is the government’s interest in not losing control,” she said.

Bukele presented the reorganization proposal to the Legislative Assembly this Thursday night and said that he wants it to be approved before the next elections, to be held in February. Since the ruling party won a majority in parliament in 2021, all the president’s proposals are approved by the deputies without discussion.

