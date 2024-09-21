At the end of his first term (2019-2024), the nuclear family of the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has become a landowner and coffee grower and has multiplied the amount of land it owns twelvefold, acquiring 34 new luxury properties and coffee and sugarcane farms valued at 9.2 million dollars. This has revealed a journalistic investigation published this Thursday by the media alliance Regional Editorial and TV spotlights.

Among the new properties acquired by the Bukele family is a plot of land with a privileged view of Lake Coatepeque, one of the most exclusive tourist spots in El Salvador, seven coffee farms, two sugar cane farms, and several luxury apartments. The journalistic piece, based on official documents from the National Property Registry, reveals a network of purchases made in a personal capacity by Bukele’s brothers, wife, and mother, and through family companies that in previous years reported little or no activity.

One of the most important properties acquired by the Bukele family is Hacienda Dorada, a 231-hectare coffee farm located on the slopes of the Ilamatepec volcano, in the department of Santa Ana, in western El Salvador. Nine varieties of gourmet beans are grown on this farm, which President Bukele promotes under the Bean of Fire brand.

According to the investigation, this estate was acquired with the purchase of shares in the company El Lindo Sueño, owner of the land, in 2023, when Bukele had already been in power for four years. In addition to the purchase of shares, the Bukele family made a “permanent investment” of 4.9 million dollars in their new coffee company. The investment was made through the company Corporación Logística de Servicios SA de CV of which Bukele is the administrator and sole owner. This company did not register any movements in its capital from 2013 until in 2022 and 2023 it had a jump in its assets of more than six million dollars.

According to Jaime Quintanilla, the journalist who led the investigation, the company’s increase in assets comes from mortgage loans. “But these companies did not have a profile that justified access to million-dollar loans. Before their growth, they had assets of less than $20,000, so how can a bank give millions of dollars to companies that apparently have no way to back up their debt?” he said.

With the investment in Hacienda Dorada, “the Bukele family entered the select group of 2% of large coffee producers in El Salvador who own more than 100 cultivable acres, according to the National Coffee Institute,” the report says.

Neither Bukele nor anyone in his family has responded publicly to the report. Regional Editorial and TV spotlights. EL PAÍS requested a version of the president’s statement through the Secretary of Communications of the Presidency, Sofía Medina, but there was no response at the time of going to press.

On July 12, 2014, Bukele announced through his X account, formerly Twitter, that he had become a coffee farmer and promoted his new business by giving away 200 pounds of coffee to several local coffee shops. On its official website, the brand says that the beans grow in “one of the most fertile and mineral-rich soils in the world.” Although Bukele has pointed out that this is a “personal business and not a government business,” the brand has been promoted from the accounts of the Presidency and the official Press and Communications secretariats financed with public funds.

Bukele also sent royalties to well-known figures such as the evangelical pastor Dante Gebel. The religious man published a photo of his gift with the message “My friend @nayibbukele He sent me this gift to my office; an exquisite and elegant coffee. These are the gestures that I deeply value; in addition to his unconditional friendship.” Gebel was the guest of honor at the inauguration ceremony for Bukele’s second, unconstitutional, term on June 1.

“Bukele and his family acquired these million-dollar properties in a context in which the majority of Salvadorans are going through an economic crisis due to the increase in the prices of the basic basket of goods. While he says in his speeches that he is creating an ‘economic miracle’, we see that in reality a new Salvadoran oligarchy is being consolidated, with the aggravating factor that his government and the Assembly controlled by the ruling party have modified 17 laws to encourage the cultivation, commercialization and promotion of coffee,” said Quintanilla.

According to the investigation published this Thursday, September 19, in addition to the purchase of the farm, in February 2024 the Bukele family founded a limited liability company based in Miami, Florida, through front men. “The plan to have legal status abroad, according to employees of the Bean of Fire production chain, was to be able to sell the product through Amazon. The platform, in fact, links the product produced by Hacienda Dorada in El Salvador with Hacienda Dorada LLC in Miami,” the report says. Bukele enjoys enormous popularity among the Salvadoran diaspora in the United States, an image that has been built through his speeches as a public official and official missions of other pro-government officials partly financed with public funds.

According to the investigation, the Bukele family’s companies have acquired a total of 18 plots of land valued at approximately $7.8 million, including the coffee farm.

Bukele’s inner circle is made up of his brothers Karim, Ibrajim and Yusef Bukele who, despite not holding any official position in the government, are the president’s main advisors. The power ring is also made up of his wife, Gabriela de Bukele, and his mother, Olga Ortez. According to the investigation, between 2019 and 2024 all of them bought 16 properties in their personal capacity valued at 1.4 million dollars, including some luxury apartments.

Before coming to power, the Bukeles were already part of the Salvadoran elite. Their main company, Obermet SA de CV, made propaganda for officials and institutions under the government of the FMLN, the leftist party with which Bukele began his political career. By 2019, when Bukele first took office as president, his family owned 22 properties that together amounted to about 29 hectares. Since coming to power, the size of their properties has multiplied 12.2 times, according to the report. “The size of their land is equivalent to 15 times that of the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), the mega-prison in which the Salvadoran president promised to lock up gang members,” says the investigation.

