The Salvadoran President Nayib Bukelealong with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand the Brazilian, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvalead a ranking of valuation of Latin American presidents with 90, 64 and 56 percent approval respectively, as published by the organization Legislative Directory in your report Image of Power.

(You may be interested: ‘Get out of our country quickly’: Bukele warns Colombians accused of extortion)

They are followed, although below 50 percent, by the Colombian Gustavo Petro with 36% approval; the bolivian Luis Arce with 35%, and the Chilean gabriel boric with 32%.

In the last positions of the ranking are located Alberto Fernandez (Argentina) with 19%, William Lasso with 18% and Dina Boluarte (Peru) with 17%.

(It may interest you: The Attorney General’s Office once again asked the Court to knock down the “total peace” law: the reasons)

Regarding Lula, the Legislative Directorate report indicates that “although the polls show a slight rise in his individual image level (56%), there is a gap with respect to the approval of the Government (37%). (…) The political will to advance with economic and social reforms ended up colliding with the distribution of forces in the legislative power and the complications to build a base of self-support.”

President Gustavo Petro and his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva. See also Economy - Colombia and Venezuela are heading to resume trade relations after years of ups and downs Photo: Official Twitter account @petrogustavo

As for the Colombian president, the analysis indicates that Gustavo Petro has been “caught between allegations of corruption and tensions with his allies”, which has increased his disapproval figures to 58% according to his data.

(Also: New minminas: earning the trust of the sector, Andrés Camacho’s first challenge)

Legislative Directory compiles surveys of presidential image, level of presidential approval and level of approval of government management, developed in 18 countries in the region by a group of approximately 100 consulting firms and study centers.

(Read: Would Mancuso shake the ELN dialogue table with his version against negotiator Lafaurie?)

Measurements are integrated using a simple average by country for the study period. The data sources are not weighted according to the methodology used, the size of the sample or the pollster, as indicated by the study center.

EFE

STAY ON TIME