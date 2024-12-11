Buitrago del Lozoya: what to see and do in this town one hour from Madrid that is perfect for a visit at Christmas

There are towns that look like something out of an authentic Christmas picture. This is the case of Buitrago del Lozoya, a municipality of almost 2,000 inhabitants just one hour from the city of Madrid. It is considered one of the most beautiful towns in the Sierra de la Comunidad, declared a Historical-Artistic Complex and Asset of Cultural Interest since 1993. The municipality is the only one in Madrid that preserves its entire walls, which also granted it recognition as a Monument. National in 1931.

This town is also famous for betting on Christmas festivities, hosting a spectacular living Nativity scene every year. Buitrago del Lozoya has been celebrating this tradition for 33 years, in which the entire town participates. In total, there are more than 300 residents who participate each year, dressed in period clothing.

It is a 1,300-meter route spread throughout the old town where 41 biblical scenes are interpreted. This tradition has been declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.

The living Nativity scene takes place on December 14 and 15, with two daily showings. To access the venue it is necessary to purchase tickets, which this year have already been sold out.

The re-creation of the Nativity scene is not the only Christmas activity in the town. This year they have prepared a Christmas decoration contest in homes and businesses, so it is expected that the town will be fully decked out for the festivities. A craft market is also taking place, which will remain open until December 15. If you are looking for a special gift for your loved ones, this may be the place to find it.

Music is also the protagonist in the Buitrago del Lozoya festivities, where Christmas hits are expected to be performed live at the town’s House of Culture.

There are also activities for the little ones. They will be able to enjoy a storyteller, in which the circus, magic and stories will come together. In January, you can play with blocks and giant games in the Town Hall Square, a real fun for the whole family.

What to see in Buitrago del Lozoya





Buitrago del Lozoya is a town full of heritage. Beyond the Christmas activities, the town can be visited all year round:

Wall: the walled area of ​​the municipality is the best preserved in the Community of Madrid, and it is possible to visit it. Its 800 meters have survived the passage of time. It is estimated that its history dates back to the 11th and 12th centuries, and it could have been built during the Muslim period or in the first years of the Christian conquest. With the passage of time, the wall has changed, but always respecting the original layout of medieval times.

Mendoza Castle: located in the southeast area of ​​the walled area, this castle was built between the 14th and 15th centuries. Made of exposed brick and masonry, this fortress is made up of seven towers, each with a unique structure adapted to the needs of the terrain. This castle has been the residence of kings such as Juana de Portugal and her daughter Juana la Beltraneja. In addition, it has welcomed Kings Juan II and Felipe III. Although you cannot currently access its interior, you can appreciate its beauty from the outside of the premises.

Forest Palace: next to the Mendoza Castle is the Forest Palace. Both buildings are joined by a bridge over the Lozoya River. This building was used as a hunting lodge for the dukes and their guests during their stay at the Castle.

Clock tower: this robust construction from the 14th century reaches 16 meters high. Located in the Plaza de la Constitución, it is the anteroom to the walled enclosure of Buitrago del Lozoya. The tower clock is a much later addition, dating from the 20th century, although it retains machinery from the 19th century.

Church of Santa María del Castillo: this religious building from the 14th century is believed to have been built on an old mosque. The building needed restoration after a fire in 1936, with the roof being renovated in 1980. The Church preserves many original elements, such as a Mudejar coffered ceiling dating from the 15th century, from the San Salvador Hospital, a building that has now disappeared. Two other chapels have also been restored in the Mudejar style. The towers that decorate the Church are from the same architectural trend. Inside the religious building a Processional Cross from 1574 is preserved.

Hiking in Buitrago del Lozoya

The town of Buitrago del Lozoya is surrounded by nature. That is why we recommend that you take one of its hiking routes. The El Bosque de Buitrago path is a 10 kilometer long circular path that runs through the most natural side of the municipality. It crosses the local pine forest. Along the way you will be accompanied by large bodies of water, such as the Puentes Viejas reservoir. You will find remains of this country’s past such as an old Renaissance palace or a bunker dating back to the Civil War. To the north of the route you can enjoy areas occupied by grasses and bushes, known as Cordel del Bosque and Velayos.

The starting and ending point of the route is Piloncillo Street, located at the beginning of the Progreso Bridge. This bridge crosses the Lozoya River as it passes through the town. Soon you will leave the municipality and enter the forest. After some time walking, you will reach the town’s viewpoint, where you can admire an impressive panoramic view. Along the way you will come across a curious sight, the Telecommunications Station. Four large antennas coexist in this space, founded in 1968, becoming one of the first satellite communications monitoring centers built in Europe.