Filippo Ganna prevailed in the tenth stage of the Back to Spain, which took place this Tuesday with departure and arrival in Valladolid, a 25 km individual time trial, in which Sepp Kuss He is the new leader and the Colombians defended themselves.

Ganna responded favoritism, since he does not fight the Vuelta, but he is ready to press the accelerator in these days that are good for him.

duel between favorites

Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio they defended themselves, they gave up time, but the least expected of what was thought.

the corridor of bahrain achieved a finish time of 30 minutes and 05 seconds, while the cyclist from Movistar He managed to stop the clock in 30 min 37 s.

Egan Bernal He scored a figure of 30 minutes and 47 seconds at the finish line, a good time for what he is looking for. Diego Camargo He stopped the clock at 32 minutes and 13 seconds.

In the first referential, the best, among the favourites, was Roglic, who surpassed Evenepoel by a second and Vingegaard by 15 s.

And the second timing, Roglic beat Vingeggaard by 32 seconds, and he beat Remco by 9 seconds.

The competition will have, this Wednesday, stage 11 between Lerma and Laguna Negra. Vinuesa, of 163 kilometers, with arrival in the first category mountain prize. (Jorge Vilda, dismissed as Spain women’s coach)

classifications

Stage

1. Filippo Ganna 27 min 39 sec

2. Remco Evenepoel at 16 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic at 36 s

4. Joao Almeida at 50 seconds

5. Aleksandr Vlasov at 52s

6. Mattia Cataneo at 1 min 09 sec

7. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 11 s

8. Marc Soler at 1 min 12 s

9. Nelson Oliveira mt

10. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 18 sec

General

1. Sepp Kuss 35h 52min 38s

2. Marc Soler at 26 seconds

2. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 09 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s

5. Lenny Martinez at 2 min 02 s

6. Joao Almeida at 2 min 16 s

7. Jonas Vingegaard at 2 min 22 sec

8. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 25 s

9. Enric Mas at 2 min 50 s

10. Aleksandr Vlasov at 3 min 14 sec