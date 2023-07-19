Alexander Buinov said that he retained friendship with Alla Pugacheva after her departure from Russia

Russian singer Alexander Buinov said that he managed to maintain friendship with performer Alla Pugacheva after she moved to Israel last fall. He said this in an interview with the show “Empathy Manuchi”, available on YouTube.

The artist admitted that after the departure of his colleague, he began to communicate with her less often and kept in touch only by correspondence. Buinov suggested that the “hot phase” of their friendship had ended because Pugacheva was away.

The performer noted that he had come across comments from the singer’s fans who accused him of betraying a 40-year-old friendship, and also stated that his attitude towards his colleague had not changed after her departure.

According to Buinov, he saw Pugacheva at the farewell ceremony for fashion designer Vyacheslav Yudashkin: “I went up to her and said:“ Hello, sister. How are you? She looked at me and said: “Hey, brother.” This was real, word for word. We exchanged a couple more phrases and that’s it.”

