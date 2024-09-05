The Colombian parathlete Buinder Bermudez gave the country another joy during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Buinder finished third in the 400m T13 at the Paralympic Games. The T13 category is for runners who are visually impaired.

Their field of vision is restricted to a radius of less than twenty degrees and/or they have the ability to recognize an object the size of a tennis ball at a maximum of five meters.

The Colombian, born in Cesar, recorded a time of 48.83 which not only gives him the bronze but is also a continental record. The gold went to Skander Djamil (47.43), from Algeria, and silver for Japanese Ryota Fukunaga (48.07).

In addition, Colombian parathlete Karen Palomeque won the bronze medal in the T38 long jump with a mark of 4.99 m. This brought the national delegation’s total to 19 medals at these Games.

