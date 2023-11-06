In Viale della Liberazione the Juventus coach’s considerations did not go unnoticed. The Nerazzurri managers believe that their economic work has been debased, because for three years they have been building the team by closing the transfer market in profit or at parity

“Inter, Milan and Napoli are better equipped than us” Allegri repeated last night, after the victory in Florence. Then he added: “We have a team in front of us (Inter, ed.) that has been built for years to win championships.” In Viale della Liberazione the words of the Juventus coach did not go unnoticed. In fact, they didn’t like it because the Nerazzurri managers are convinced that the reality is very different from what the Livorno coach said. Not so much the consideration relating to the Milanese and Napoli being better equipped than the Lady in the race for the tricolor: that is a personal opinion, also dictated by Max’s desire to keep his team away from the spotlight, avoiding the pressure of the prediction. The other statement, the one about Inter being “built for years to win championships”, was more annoying because Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin know the difficulties they have faced, from 2021 onwards, to remain competitive. Without market investments, but rather with the need to close the balance sheet in profit or at most at breakeven. See also Neville and the dig at Inter: "Italian club with banking problems"

INVESTMENTS… DIFFERENT — Beyond the budget in which (thanks to the formulas) the operations were accounted for, Inter closed the 2021-22 acquisition-sales campaign with assets of around a hundred million thanks to the transfers of Lukaku (115 million) and Hakimi (68), two pillars of the team that had won the championship with Conte. He bought, among others, Correa (33), Gosens (25) and Dumfries (12.5), but reinvested just over a third of the revenues and thus gave oxygen to the club’s balance sheet, which went from a deficit of 245.4 million to one of 140. The 2022-23 transfer campaign is also in the black, by around ten million, characterized by the departures of Pinamonti (20 million), Casadei (15) and Di Gregorio (4) and the arrivals of Lukaku (7 .8 for the loan), Asllani (14), Bellanova (3 for the loan) plus commissions for Onana and Mkhitaryan. On the other hand, last summer’s market was substantially equal with the takings from Onana (if the Cameroonian reaches a certain number of appearances and United qualifies for the Champions League the figure will rise up to 55 million), Brozovic (17.5), Gosens ( 13 plus bonus) and some young people (22 million in total) and the costs of bringing Sommer (7), Frattesi (33 million), Thuram (8 in commissions), Pavard (30 plus 3 in bonuses), Arnautovic ( 10), Carlos Augusto (13 plus 3 bonus), Acerbi (4) and Bisseck (7). In short, no investments, but rather important sales to improve the accounts and keep the level of competitiveness high. The situation is different for Juventus who in the same three seasons have signed, among others, Vlahovic (70 million plus 10 in bonuses plus 11 in additional charges), Bremer (41 million plus 9 in bonuses), Kean (38), Locatelli ( 30), McKennie (20.5), Kostic (13) and Weah (11.3) and sold, as main operations, De Ligt (67), Demiral (20), Kulusevski (40), Bentancur (19), Romero (17) and Cristiano Ronaldo (17). More expenses than revenues, hence the capital increase of 200 million launched by the property a few months ago. See also PSG - Lens: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

ideas and work — Inter, therefore, has remained at high levels and has won 4 trophies in the last two seasons thanks to Inzaghi’s work on the pitch and the transfer ideas of the management who have placed master shots with zero parameters Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Onana, Thuram, Cuadrado, Sanchez and Klaassen. The teams built to win championships, according to the interpretation given in Viale della Liberazione, are the ones that end their transfer campaigns in deficit for years. Not Inter… It is possible that the concept will be reiterated publicly soon. Because if the evaluations on the squads are subjective, the numbers cannot be interpreted. There is no doubt about this at the Nerazzurri headquarters.

