While the sale of public land from Punta Carrasco and Costa Salguero It is being prosecuted, in the Buenos Aires Legislature the members of the ruling bloc – along with minorities and allies – debate changes in the project of law that intends to rezone those lands located along the Río de la Plata and allow construction at height.

On any given day of the week, only a handful of fishermen come to this part of the City. They arrive on bicycles and wait patiently for a bite. To the right, the sandboxes and the Puerto Nuevo power plant building; to the left, the endless mantle of the “widest in the world” river. Almost no noise comes from the avenue Rafael Obligado. The sound that invades everything is that of the planes that take off and land a few meters away, at Jorge Newbery Airport.

Today there are only two trails that allow you to enter the “free” part of Punta Carrasco and Costa Salguero. Until the end of the yearA gym, a hotel, a golf course, a parking lot and a restaurant continue to operate in the place; There are also two high-end motorcycle sales outlets. There are also party and event rooms; one of them used as a testing center. In Punta Carrasco there is a city workshop and a couple of clubs and lounges closed.

They concentrate 32 hectares: 18 from Costa Salguero and 14 from Punta Carrasco. The project of the Buenos Aires Executive -which has already been voted in a first reading- aims to build houses, offices, hotels, shops and restaurants in Costa Salguero; while Punta Carrasco would be left without buildings, although a part could be given in concession for uses similar to the current ones.

Costa Salguero now. The Buenos Aires government project seeks to build buildings, but the opposition wants only a public park to be built.

The buildings in Costa Salguero would have a height of between 26 and 29 meters; namely, up to 10 floors. One of the options under study is change those heights. In dialogue with Clarion, Buenos Aires legislator Diego García Vilas (president of the ruling party Vamos Juntos) evaluated: “Of 32 hectares, 4.7 will go up for sale. With this money the City will have the resources to build a large public park and open on the rest of the 27.3 hectares. About this situation, we are going to propose discuss uses and heights. For example, from north to south, the heights are rising. That is, it is not all buildings of 26 or 29 meters, but start with buildings of 18 meters high and as they move away from the airport, that can grow up to 29 meters. ”

Although they do not expect the Frente de Todos to accompany the project, they will propose changes based on some of the things that were said in the public hearings; that on the other hand were a record in number of registered (7,000) and participants (more than 1,000 spoke). “For example, on permitted uses. Discuss whether it will be a neighborhood for homes and businesses, without hotels and offices. It is something that we are debating between the blocks, before returning the bill to the precinct. Deregister the heliport, which generated a lot of controversy. Discuss whether there will be fewer or more passing streets. But we have no doubts that it is necessary there build city and we are going to achieve it with a new neighborhood, which is going to drive a neighborhood movement that does not exist today, because this area remained as a bellows between the airport and the Port “, said García Vilas.

In a first reading, in October, the project received the support of the ruling party and its allies, with 37 votes in favor of Vamos Juntos, UCR-Evolución y el Socialismo and 23 against (Frente de Todos, Frente de Izquierda, GEN and Consenso Federal).

A simulated image of the project for Costa Salguero.

In parallel to what is being debated in the offices, non-governmental organizations, neighbors and political opposition actors are promoting a bill so that, through a popular initiative, repeal the law that allowed the sale of land and build a public park in the entire 32 hectares. This popular initiative demands almost 40 thousand signatures, and more than 15 thousand have already been collected.

