Buildings | The shopping center located in Espoo’s Paraatipaika is going up

The Heikintori shopping center was opened with great celebrations in 1968. Now the old and protected one has been allowed to decay for years, almost empty. Citycon hopes that a decision on the future of the building will finally be made next year.

Only Tapiola metro station and Ainoa’s busy shopping center are a few minutes’ walk away, but Heikintori shopping center is quiet on weekday mornings.

The escalators are closed, empty business premises are lined up. The ceiling panels have come off and years old signs are left on the walls. Time stands still.

Eeva Rinta-Rahko has passed through Heikintori to her workplace regularly for years. “This place was completely different 15 years ago.”

A person from Espoo walks through Heikintor Eeva Rinta-Rahko. He looks around sadly:

“This place is on sale. There will soon be nothing left to protect here.”

The parking garage connected to the shopping center Heikintori is awaiting demolition. Residential buildings are planned in its place.

Tapiolan Heikintori shopping center, once known as pride, has been allowed to decay for a long time.

It has become the crowning glory of the Tapiola center: The neighborhood is being developed and renewed at a fast pace, but the partly protected old shopping center does not really want to find a purpose.

The shopping center is 100% owned by the real estate company Citycon.

Business Director Mari Laaksonen says that Citycon has been investigating Heikintori’s options for years. The building’s poor condition and conservation status pose challenges to Heikintori’s operations:

“The building is old and in poor condition, so it needs a comprehensive technical overhaul. So it is not enough to find one or two actors there. Finding a financially viable solution is challenging,” says Laaksonen.

“From the outside, Heikintori must remain unchanged and the passageway inside the property must also be preserved. Today’s needs are different than in the 1960s.”

See also Monopoly of Veikkaus | The working group proposes major changes to online gambling In Kauko Helttusen’s opinion, a modern vintage house would be suitable for Heikintori in the future. “When the older generations move to the side, they will be left with a lot of good and valuable stuff, the idea of ​​Tavaratalo Heikintori would be doomed.”

In one in the business space on the first floor, green artificial grass and a row of golf clubs can be seen.

Kauko Helttunen is helping out at his son’s company Indoor Golf in Tapiola, where customers can rent a golf simulator.

The company has been operating at Heikintori for five years.

“But we’ve been waiting here for 20 years for the renovation to start,” Helttunen knows.

The man is from Tapiola for a long time. He remembers the golden days of Heikintori very well, because there was a time when the corridors really teemed with life.

Architect Aarne Ervin the opening of the building he designed was celebrated in 1968 for no less than three days.

Heikintori represented modern and contemporary commerce, because there you could do business in several different stores under one roof.

Nuori Helttunen started his career as a picture framer at Heikintor in 1973.

“Back then, everything a person needed was here. Back then we bought and consumed, it was the newest and the Heikintor was great to do business,” says Helttunen.

Repeat is now.

Gone are clothing stores, banks, hardware stores, grocery stores and kiosks. There is not really a movement that attracts large masses. Downstairs there are flea markets, restaurants and a Chinese shop. Upstairs, a long-line sewing machine shop persists.

Heikintori is a little bit further away from both the physical and spiritual center of Tapiola.

MEB’s Anssi Soinio praises that their business space was in relatively good condition thanks to the previous tenant. “But even a layman can see with his own eyes that something needs to be done in the shopping center property. This no longer corresponds to today.” See also Traffic | The closing of Kaivokatu in Helsinki to private cars seems even more certain

The space opposite the golf shop is currently undergoing final cleaning. MEB, which specializes in print services, has closed its Tapiola office and the entrepreneur Anssi Soinio brush the floor clean.

The business premises no longer met the company’s needs, so it’s time to leave.

“Yes, it does arouse feelings that the center of Tapiola has not been developed in a unified manner,” laments Soinio.

“In the future, I would like space here for city dwellers and small cultural spaces.”

The corridor on the lower level of Heikintori was nicknamed “Eternal summer shopping street”, because there you could visit several stores under the same roof.

Citycon Mari Laaksonen praises that the people of Tapiola have worked very hard to come up with new uses for Heikintor.

A shopping hall, a circular economy center and a tennis hall have been proposed, among other things.

According to Laaksonen, not all of them have been quite realistic ideas:

“For example, the vision of the shopping hall is great, but it would solve the use of only one floor. And where would you find actors with enough capital”, Laaksonen ponders.

He considers it unlikely that Heikintori would serve as a shopping center again. Ainoa shopping center is just too close.

“All other options are being explored.”

At the moment, Heikintori’s situation looks better than it did a while ago.

Citycon is having serious negotiations with the city of Espoo about the future of the building. Laaksonen hopes that decisions will be made about Heikintori next year.

“The city also wants to find a solution for the property, because it is in a good location.”

Heikintori was designed by the architect Aarne Ervi, who also designed many other old landmarks of Tapiola, such as the swimming hall, the central tower and the hotel.

Empty movement can be seen in the corridor.

Ritva Kytö looks like he’s used to walking through Heikintori. He lives nearby, and passes here several times a week. Kytö has seen Heikintori’s heyday as well as its downfall.

“I have looked at this place with sadness. It seems that the current owner is deliberately letting the place fall into disrepair and does nothing,” says Kytö.

He says that the canopy over the front door was just taken down when it started to become dangerous for passers-by.

One by one, the movements fade. However, one original restaurant still remains.

For Petteri Kuusela (left), the Ribis grill restaurant offers social contacts in addition to food. Entrepreneur Mortti Laine originally joined the restaurant as a dishwasher in 2011.

In a small one Grill in Ribis there are two customers, both regular customers.

Petteri Kuusela visits the restaurant, according to his own words, “very often”, has been there since 1973.

“There is really good food here. I hope that Ribis could continue here for a long time.”

Restaurateur Mortti Laine has been stuck for three years now. According to Laine, they have been challenging years, first because of the corona virus and then because of the war.

“And there aren’t many customers in Heikintor. The restaurant has been running with regular customers,” he says.

Initially, Citycon promised Ribis only one year to operate in the same place. Now it has been a couple of years in overtime.

Espoo’s first disco was opened in the basement of Heikintori shopping center in 1968.

According to Laaksonen, Citycon has recently concluded only short leases or leases with short notice periods for Heikintori, so that the building could be renovated as quickly as possible after the decision has been made.

All of this has been beneficial for Grilli Ribis.

Rents are more affordable than they would be in neighboring Ainoa.

“If the rents were to rise, it might not be possible to continue,” says Laine.