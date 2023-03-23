Buildings | The new premises of Espoo’s main police station will be put into use

Soundproofed rooms improve the data protection of police customers in the police’s renovated premises in Kilo, Espoo.

Espoo In Kilo, the main police station of the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department will be using renovated premises. The facilities will be fully available from the beginning of May.

An extension of one hundred square meters was built in connection with the customer and license service facilities, thanks to which the security inspection facilities can be connected to the entrance, says Senaatti kinteistöt in its press release.

12 sound-proof rooms were made into the case service facilities of the main police station, so the police’s customers are offered a better source of information than before when dealing with personal matters.

Under renovation the police prison, parking garage and building technology were also renewed, among other things. The renovation covered 14,000 square meters.

The building is owned by the real estate investment company SBB, but Senaatti kinteistöt is responsible for the state offices.

The new facilities support digitization, police operations and new ways of working, Senaatti-kinteistöt says in its press release.