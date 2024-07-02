Buildings | The marriage church loved by the people of Espoo is closing

Buildings|The building chosen as the most beautiful in Espoo by HS readers is closing due to renovations.

Espoo the cathedral will probably close for renovations in the summer of 2025.

During the works, the roof of the cathedral will be repaired. In addition, the church’s heating system will be changed from oil heating to district heating.

“The construction of district heating pipes requires digging a trench through the cemetery area. Old graves are not being opened, but the alignment is mainly done along streets and walkways. The Finnish Museum Agency is involved in the work by making an archaeological inventory. This is why the work must be done during the summer. At this stage, the default value is that the work will be done during the next summer”, property director of the Espoo parish association Petteri Leinonen tells.

According to Leinonen, the estimated duration of the repairs is about half a year. However, the parish association is prepared for the fact that the repair work may take even longer.

“The association of congregations has agreed with the parish councils that the aim is to open the church by Easter in 2027 at the latest. The amount of repairs to the church’s water roof and windows is still at the level of guesswork, because the project planning has not started. Because of this, plenty of time has been set aside for the closing of the church, because the closing time of the church had to be announced in advance, as it is a popular marriage church”, project specialist of the Espoo parish association Johanna Koskela tells.

Espoo the parish association is not in the process of acquiring a shelter for the duration of the cathedral’s repair work.

“Events can be organized during the renovation work of the cathedral in the chapels or in the parish hall. However, it is not possible to organize larger events, such as organ concerts, in chapels or the parish hall,” says property director Leinonen.

According to Leinonen, the initial cost estimate for the repairs is two to three million euros.

Espoo Cathedral is over 500 years old. The parishes of Espoo say on their website that it is difficult to define the exact age of the church. The parish got its first vicar known by name, of Henricusin 1458. Based on this, the 500th anniversary was celebrated in 1958.

Readers of Helsingin Sanomat chose in June Espoo Cathedral as the most beautiful building in Espoo.