Buildings The city plans to sell more than 200 square meters of wooden houses in Käpylä and a 19th century neo-renaissance style summer villa in Laajasalo

The Helsinki City Environmental Board will review the list of properties to be offered for sale at its meeting on Tuesday.

Helsinki the city plans to sell real estate again. These include, for example, a wooden house of more than 200 square meters in Käpylä and a neo-renaissance-style summer villa from 1874 in Laajasalo, Stansvik.

Most recently, the city made a similar decision to sell several properties in November 2020. At that time, the decision to sell was made, for example. since finding the buyer Restaurant from the Kaisaniemi building.

Bridge times there are 15 buildings for sale, and some of them belong to the same entity. Most of the properties on the plot are not going to be sold. According to the city, many of the buildings are also in need of extensive renovation work.

The buildings are located in different parts of Helsinki: in addition to Käpylä and Stansvik, properties are for sale in Vuosaari, Arabia, Pukinmäki and Tapanila, for example.

In Puu-Käpylä, a kindergarten building at Pohjolankatu 3 is for sale. The lease of the private Steiner daycare center Linen with the city, which has been operating on the premises since 1982, has expired, and the city wants to sell the house.

The building at Pohjolankatu 3 was completed in 1925. ­

Building was completed in 1925 and has a total area of ​​268 square meters. The plot of the property is large and the idea of ​​the city is that the plot will either be split into two parts before the sale or sold together with the additional building right to be zoned.

In 2017, the city carried out an expensive renovation of the building, which, among other things, renovated the floor structures. According to the city, the house is still in need of renovation.

In their petition dated 16 May, the Käpylä Society and the Käpylä Village Association, among others, have stated that they oppose the sale of the property and hope that the property will be used for residential premises, for example.

In Arabia The Metropolia University of Applied Sciences building at Hämeentie 161 will be put up for sale.

The oldest parts of the nearly 8,000-square-foot property were completed in the late 19th century and were designed by a renowned architect. Theodor Höijer. The property, located on the shores of the Old Town Bay, has been in industrial use for more than 50 years: first as a weaving and dyeing mill, later as a spinning mill until the 1950s.

In Vuosaari, wooden buildings located at Itäreimarinkuja 2 and 4, protected in the town plan, will be for sale. In Tapanila, it is planned to sell a house known as Franzén’s croft on Tiilentekijänmäki.

It is a semi-detached house built in 1871 and protected in the town plan, with a total apartment area of ​​76 square meters. National author Aleksis Kivi lived in the house for a short time in the 1870s and wrote his play Margareta.

Franzén’s croft is located in Tapanila on Tiilentekijänmäki. ­

The dilapidated building has been empty for a few years and, according to the city, requires a major overhaul.

Laajasalon Up to three historic and town-protected wooden buildings will be for sale from the Stansvik manor area.

The so-called Mining Villa, located at Koirasaarentie 10, was built in the late 18th century. Tornihuvila, located at Koirasaarentie 27, and Alppimaja, which served as a guest building in its courtyard, were built at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The log-framed and two-storey Kaivoshuvila is one of the oldest buildings in Laajasalo. It is related to mining activities previously carried out in the area.

The mining villa is located in Stansvik, Laajasalo. ­

The tower villa, also known as the Schauman villa, was built as a summer villa by the founder of the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper. August Schauman.

The villa was commissioned in 1874. The eight-room villa represents the Neo-Renaissance style, and the building has a prominent location along Koirasaarentie.

The tower villa was built in Laajasalo by August Schauman, the founder of Hufvudstadsbladet. ­

From Laajasalo’s Hevossalmi at Lahdensivunpolku 10–16, Nuottaniemi villas will be for sale, including Villa Tallbacka, built in the mid-1880s. There are four buildings in total.

In Pukinmäki the city plans to sell the Art House at Unikontie 4. The building has organized visual arts activities for children.

The club building of the Klaukkalanpuisto garden will be for sale in Itä-Pakila and the old school building of Steniuksentie 14 from 1928 in the South Hague.

All buildings are to be sold because, according to the city’s premises strategy, “the city does not have premises that it does not need for its own use or whose ownership does not involve other strategic reasons or long-term service needs”.

Helsinki the urban environment board will decide on a list of buildings for sale at its meeting on tuesday. Approval of the list does not mean that the properties will be put up for sale immediately, as some of them will have to undergo various measures before they can be officially put up for sale.