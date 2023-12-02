Buildings | The architect explains why the rolling entrance to the Kamppi metro station is exceptional

Architect Jukka Karhunen looks at Kamppi ticket hall from a distance, to the shelter of which the townspeople jump from the snowfall.

The hall has been used by thousands of people every day for four decades. The house works well when the passer-by doesn’t have to think about it.

The angular building can no longer be seen in its entirety, because demolition site fences have been erected around it. Helsinki Region Transport Authority has informedthat the use of the ticket hall ends on Monday, December 4.

According to the architect Karhus, the underground city is like a mushroom mycelium, the mushrooms that rise to the surface live in symbiosis with other buildings and then disappear. He loves the ticket hall.

“It’s meant to be less than an ordinary building.”

The architect from Töölö has used his small house a lot. It has succeeded especially in one thing where the designers kept their heads: the escalators lead directly to the street level.

Architect Jukka Karhunen is used to disappointments and the destruction of the buildings he designs.

The user no need to get lost in different floors like at the neighboring stop at the Railway Station.

The direct passage of the crank was achieved on Finland’s longest, 65-meter escalator. The 76-meter stairs at Koivusaari station beat the record in 2017.

The escalators were ordered from the Soviet Union and army conscripts came to test their durability.

Half of the now famous stairs are hidden in the walls of the construction site. The hall’s only service, the kiosk, has already stopped in September.

Young architects Eero Hyvämäki, Risto Parkkinen and Jukka Karhunen won the Kamppi metro station design competition in 1971. The trio felt as if they had won medals at the Olympics. Karhunen had only received the architect’s papers a couple of months earlier.

After the victory, the difficulties began. The plans of the new architectural office Hyvämäki Karhunen Parkkinen were not suitable for the city. The construction of the metro was a decades-long struggle for Helsinki.

“I was especially considered a little boy, ‘what is he doing here, didn’t dad get to come?'”

For example, the idea of ​​covering the entire square as a lounge area was rejected.

The designers wanted to make a city that favors walkers and sitters. That worried city officials.

“That kind of thing easily creates a gathering center for deeks.”

Karhunen also participated in the general planning of other metro stations. He had to struggle to get seats on the platforms. Eventually Yrjö Kukkapuro designed the wooden benches.

The building was given lightness and transparency. It was made of durable materials such as granite.

Flag hall style is not postmodernism, but not the strictest modernism either.

Young architects tried to respect Alvar Aalto, whose office designed Sähkötalo was still built on the neighboring lot. Karhunen went to negotiate Elissa Aalton with whether they can use Aalto’s cap-like outdoor lamps in the alley between the buildings. The permit was not revoked.

The ticket hall project, which lasted more than a decade, was heavy. Meanwhile, the office started an even more difficult project, the Opera House, which took almost twenty years to complete.

The seventh metro station, Kamppi, was opened on March 1, 1983. Cheers had already been celebrated a few months earlier, when the president Mauno Koivisto inaugurated other stations in August 1982.

Kamppi’s second entrance to the shopping center was opened in June 2005. It will be the station’s passageway for years until the wellness center built on the site opens.

A bear peeking at the construction site through the opening in the fence. Demolition work has already started at the end of Fredrikinkatu.

The first works of art of the entire subway came to the station. It was placed on top of the escalator Ipi Kärjen a large painting Earth, air, fire and water. Next to Fredrikinkatu, the architects drew a water basin, next to which the sculpture was placed.

“The pool was a bad idea, because people peed there and it was used as garbage. The water was removed pretty quickly.”

After the metro, the office started to make the Itäkeskus swimming hall. The spa cave dug underground gave the “exciting feeling” that Kampista was eliminated due to reasonableness.

Once again, Karhunen rises up the escalator into the light.

Big feelings don’t start pouring out. As an architect, he is used to disappointments.

“It is cursed by time, that it is a stupid decision. But then it has to be put aside.”

At the age of 78, he has had time to see his job disappear.

“In a way, those houses are a bit like people. They die, but if things go well, their memory or reputation remains. If they happen to be in some respect worth remembering.”

More destruction is ahead when Kontula’s shop is pulled down. Of the important works, the Scandic hotel in Simonkentä will hardly be destroyed in a moment, nor the extensions of the Itäkeskus shopping center. Basically, they are all operating architecture for Karhus.

The office was awarded the state award for long-term public construction in 2003. When younger architects took over the office, it was renamed HKP.

There are at least two of their targets, which Karhunen would never hope to trample: Itäkeskus swimming hall and the Opera House.

The Töölönlahti music monument belongs to a class of its own, not mushrooms but plants.

“It’s an eternal oak.”